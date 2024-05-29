Texas A&M Aggies 2025 5-Star CB Target Dijon Lee Sets Commit Date
The Texas A&M Aggies and head coach Mike Elko are fully focused on the upcoming season and the task at hand in 2024 of an SEC West title ... and more.
However, college football recruiting is a full-time job, and an important piece in building for the future. And Elko & Co. have been very good in that aspect.
The Aggies now have an opportunity to add to the already impressive class of 2025 as five-star cornerback target Dijon Lee has set June 28 as his commit date and plans to announce his commitment then.
A&M is one of five total teams he announced as finalists, including the Alabama Crimson Tide, the Georgia Bulldogs, the Texas Longhorns and the Washington Huskies.
The Mission Viejo, California, native has an On3 industry ranking of 95.45. He's listed as the No. 1 recruit from California, the No. 5 corner nationally, and the No. 30 overall player in the country.
The 6-4, 185-pound Lee helped his high school to the CIF championship game last season where they lost to St. John Bosco. Lee tallied 35 tackles, two interceptions, three pass deflections and a blocked punt last year.
He also runs track, where he won a league title in the triple jump and finished second in the 110-meter hurdles and long jump.
Per On3.com, Alabama has an 87.0 percent chance of landing Lee, while USC - who wasn't listed in his top five, but is less than 50 miles from his home - shows next at 4.2 percent. The Aggies show a 1.3 percent chance of landing Lee, just behind the Longhorns at 1.7 percent.