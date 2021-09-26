Aggies Fall In AP Top 25 After Loss To Arkansas

The Aggies remain ranked, but fall out of the AP Top 10.

The Texas A&M Aggies fell from No. 7 to 15 after losing Saturday to Arkansas at the Southwest Classic at AT&T Stadium.

The Aggies (3-1) had been ranked in the top 10 all season, starting at No. 5, but could not find enough rhythm offensively against the Razorbacks. Quarterback Zach Calzada had a disappointing showing on 20-for-36 passing with just 151 yards and an interception.

The victorious Razorbacks (4-0) continued their climb from starting the season unranked. Arkansas, which also owns a win over Texas, is up to No. 8.

The Aggies have their problems to correct if they want to move back up before the end of the season. The offense has been stagnant at times, and now there seem to be issues on the defensive side of the ball that were not apparent before the Arkansas loss.

The schedule for A&M the rest of the way is going to be challenging. Many thought the Aggies would be 5-0 heading into the much-anticipated matchup against the No. 1 Alabama Crimson Tide on Oct. 9.

The other SEC ranked teams are: No. 2 Georgia, No. 10 Florida, No. 12 Ole Miss and No. 22 Auburn.

The Aggies face Mississippi State (2-2) at Kyle Field on Saturday.

