Aggies Drop In The Women’s Poll, Then Drop DePaul

Aggies Drop in Women's Poll, Then Drop DePaul By 20
The Texas A&M women’s basketball team dropped one spot in the first AP Top 25 poll of the season, released on Monday.
The Aggies learned of their one-point drop in the poll before they took to the floor to host DePaul on Monday night. The Aggies won that game, 95-75, to improve to 3-0 on the season.
Jordan Nixon led Texas A&M with 25 points, while Kayla Wells dropped in 21, and Qadashah Hoppie added 12 points. Destiny Pitts also contributed 12 points and a team-leading five assists. Sydnee Roby pulled down a team-high nine rebounds.
The Aggies had started the season at No. 23 in the preseason poll. On Monday, they dropped to No. 24, even though they went 2-0 last week.
Texas A&M started its final season under coach Gary Blair last week with an 87-54 win over Texas A&M-Corpus Christi last Tuesday. Then, on Thursday, the Aggies defeated Southern, 92-32.
Texas A&M continues the season on Thursday when it hosts Stephen F. Austin at Reed Arena at 7 p.m. The Ladyjacks figure prominently in Blair’s Hall-of-Fame career.
His first head-coaching job was at SFA from 1985-93, where he led the Ladyjacks to 210 wins and six straight NCAA Tournament appearances, including four trips to the Sweet 16.
After hosting SFA, the Aggies have a week off before facing Pitt in the Paradise Jam Tournament, which is in the U.S. Virgin Islands starting Nov. 25.
Matthew Postins