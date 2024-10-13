Texas A&M Aggies Climb To No. 14 In Week 8 AP Poll Rankings
The Texas A&M Aggies continue to make moves in the AP's Top 25 Rankings, and it didn't even require any on-field action from the Maroon and White.
After serving their first bye week of the 2024 campaign, the Texas A&M Aggies moved up one spot in the AP Poll to 14th, in between the undefeated No. 13 BYU Cougars and the red-hot No. 15 Boise State Broncos, the latter of whom being led by their Heisman Trophy-candidate running back Ashton Jeanty.
The Aggies will look to move further up in the standings as they head to Starkville to face Mississippi State, hoping to repeat the 51-10 beatdown they handed to the Bulldogs last year at Kyle Field.
The weekend after that, the Aggies host the No. 8 LSU Tigers at Kyle Field, where they will really get a chance to boost their rank in the polls.
After their dominant 34-3 win in their first Red River Rivalry as a member of the SEC, the Texas Longhorns remain atop the rankings, followed by the Oregon Ducks, Penn State Nittany Lions, Ohio State Buckeyes, and Georgia Bulldogs.
Oregon climbed to number two after their nail-biting 32-31 victory against the Buckeyes in Eugene Saturday night.
Ole Miss dropped to No. 18 in the standings after their overtime loss in Death Valley to the LSU Tigers, and the Missouri Tigers rose two spots after their 45-3 route of the UMass Minutemen.
Here is the entire AP Poll Top 25 from Week 8:
2. Oregon Ducks (6-0)
3. Penn State Nittany Lions (6-0)
4. Ohio State Buckeyes (5-1)
5. Georgia Bulldogs (5-1)
6. Miami Hurricanes (6-0)
7. Alabama Crimson Tide (5-1)
9. Iowa State Cyclones (6-0)
10. Clemson Tigers (5-1)
11. Tennessee Volunteers (5-1)
12. Notre Dame Fighting Irish (5-1)
13. BYU Cougars (6-0)
14. Texas A&M Aggies (5-1)
15. Boise State Broncos (5-1)
16. Indiana Hoosiers (6-0)
17. Kansas State Wildcats (5-1)
18. Ole Miss Rebels (4-2)
19. Missouri Tigers (5-1)
20. Pittsburgh Panthers (6-0)
21. SMU Mustangs (5-1)
22. Illinois Fighting Illini (5-1)
23. Army Black Knights (6-0)
24. Michigan Wolverines (4-2)
25. Navy Midshipmen (5-0)