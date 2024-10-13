All Aggies

Texas A&M Aggies Climb To No. 14 In Week 8 AP Poll Rankings

The Aggies moved up one spot during their bye week right before continuing their season against the Mississippi State Bulldogs.

Aaron Raley

Oct 5, 2024; College Station, Texas, USA; Texas A&M Aggies quarterback Conner Weigman (center) celebrates with teammates after the win over Missouri Tigers at Kyle Field. Mandatory Credit: Maria Lysaker-Imagn Images.
Oct 5, 2024; College Station, Texas, USA; Texas A&M Aggies quarterback Conner Weigman (center) celebrates with teammates after the win over Missouri Tigers at Kyle Field. Mandatory Credit: Maria Lysaker-Imagn Images. / Maria Lysaker-Imagn Images
In this story:

The Texas A&M Aggies continue to make moves in the AP's Top 25 Rankings, and it didn't even require any on-field action from the Maroon and White.

After serving their first bye week of the 2024 campaign, the Texas A&M Aggies moved up one spot in the AP Poll to 14th, in between the undefeated No. 13 BYU Cougars and the red-hot No. 15 Boise State Broncos, the latter of whom being led by their Heisman Trophy-candidate running back Ashton Jeanty.

The Aggies will look to move further up in the standings as they head to Starkville to face Mississippi State, hoping to repeat the 51-10 beatdown they handed to the Bulldogs last year at Kyle Field.

The weekend after that, the Aggies host the No. 8 LSU Tigers at Kyle Field, where they will really get a chance to boost their rank in the polls.

After their dominant 34-3 win in their first Red River Rivalry as a member of the SEC, the Texas Longhorns remain atop the rankings, followed by the Oregon Ducks, Penn State Nittany Lions, Ohio State Buckeyes, and Georgia Bulldogs.

Oregon climbed to number two after their nail-biting 32-31 victory against the Buckeyes in Eugene Saturday night.

Ole Miss dropped to No. 18 in the standings after their overtime loss in Death Valley to the LSU Tigers, and the Missouri Tigers rose two spots after their 45-3 route of the UMass Minutemen.

Here is the entire AP Poll Top 25 from Week 8:

1. Texas Longhorns (6-0)

2. Oregon Ducks (6-0)

3. Penn State Nittany Lions (6-0)

4. Ohio State Buckeyes (5-1)

5. Georgia Bulldogs (5-1)

6. Miami Hurricanes (6-0)

7. Alabama Crimson Tide (5-1)

8. LSU Tigers (5-1)

9. Iowa State Cyclones (6-0)

10. Clemson Tigers (5-1)

11. Tennessee Volunteers (5-1)

12. Notre Dame Fighting Irish (5-1)

13. BYU Cougars (6-0)

14. Texas A&M Aggies (5-1)

15. Boise State Broncos (5-1)

16. Indiana Hoosiers (6-0)

17. Kansas State Wildcats (5-1)

18. Ole Miss Rebels (4-2)

19. Missouri Tigers (5-1)

20. Pittsburgh Panthers (6-0)

21. SMU Mustangs (5-1)

22. Illinois Fighting Illini (5-1)

23. Army Black Knights (6-0)

24. Michigan Wolverines (4-2)

25. Navy Midshipmen (5-0)

Published
Aaron Raley
AARON RALEY

Aaron Raley is a credentialed writer covering the Texas A&M Aggies for On SI, joining the team on May 27, 2024. Born and raised in Northeast Texas, Aaron is a senior journalism major at Texas A&M University and is also minoring in history and sports management. Aaron’s writing abilities are driven by his love and passion for various sports, both at the collegiate and professional level, as well as his experience in playing sports, especially baseball and football.

Home/News