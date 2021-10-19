Aggies Achane, Spiller Earn Earl Campbell Tyler Rose Award Honors
The Texas A&M Aggies defeated the Missouri Tigers 35-14 in Columbia last Saturday and moved up in the AP Top 25 to No. 17, and continue their hopes for a good finish to the season.
Off the win in Columbia, SPORTyler announced A&M's Devon Achane and Isaiah Spiller have earned honorable mention honors from the Earl Campbell Tyler Rose Award.
The running back tandem ran wild over the Missouri defense with a combined 329 yards from scrimmage and three touchdowns. Spiller set a season-best 168 yards rushing on 20 carries while Achane totaled 124 yards and two touchdowns.
It was the fourth 100-yard game of Spiller's season and the 14th of his career. He is now 12th all-time at A&M with 2,641 career rushing yards.
Achane eclipsed the 100-yard mark for the second time in 2021, and his two touchdowns made the game his second multi-touchdown game of the season and the third of his career.
Two Aggies Earn Tyler Rose Award Honors
As the A&M season continues, weekly individual awards are the norm.
The Earl Campbell Tyler Rose Award is given annually to the "top offensive player in Division I football who also exhibits the enduring characteristics that define Earl Campbell: integrity, performance, teamwork, sportsmanship, drive, community, and tenacity."
Established in 2012 by the Tyler Chamber of Commerce in Tyler, Texas, and is presented by SPORTyler, Inc., in association with the City of Tyler, the Tyler Convention & Visitors Bureau, and the Tyler Area Chamber of Commerce.
The Aggies next face the South Carolina Gamecocks in a battle for the Bonham Trophy at Kyle Field on Saturday, Oct. 23.
