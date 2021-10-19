    • October 19, 2021
    Sports Illustrated home
    Sports Illustrated home
    Sports Illustrated home
    NewsFootballBasketballRecruiting2022 Football CommitsPodcastForumSI TIX
    Search
    Publish date:

    Aggies Achane, Spiller Earn Earl Campbell Tyler Rose Award Honors

    As the A&M season continues, weekly individual awards are the norm.
    Author:

    The Texas A&M Aggies defeated the Missouri Tigers 35-14 in Columbia last Saturday and moved up in the AP Top 25 to No. 17, and continue their hopes for a good finish to the season.

    Off the win in Columbia, SPORTyler announced A&M's Devon Achane and Isaiah Spiller have earned honorable mention honors from the Earl Campbell Tyler Rose Award.

    The running back tandem ran wild over the Missouri defense with a combined 329 yards from scrimmage and three touchdowns. Spiller set a season-best 168 yards rushing on 20 carries while Achane totaled 124 yards and two touchdowns.

    It was the fourth 100-yard game of Spiller's season and the 14th of his career. He is now 12th all-time at A&M with 2,641 career rushing yards.

    Achane eclipsed the 100-yard mark for the second time in 2021, and his two touchdowns made the game his second multi-touchdown game of the season and the third of his career. 

    Recommended Articles

    90
    Play
    News

    Two Aggies Earn Tyler Rose Award Honors

    As the A&M season continues, weekly individual awards are the norm.

    1 minute ago
    r924493_1296x729_16-9
    Play
    News

    Who Are The Gamecocks Offensive Players To Watch vs Texas A&M?

    Texas A&M welcomes a struggling Gamecocks team to Kyle Field led by new head coach Shane Beamer.

    1 hour ago
    14887155599_daeb931d70_b
    Play
    News

    The Mystery of the Aggies-Gamecocks Bonham Trophy

    The Aggies and Gamecocks have been battling for the historically named trophy since 2013, and few have even heard of it.

    3 hours ago

    The Earl Campbell Tyler Rose Award is given annually to the "top offensive player in Division I football who also exhibits the enduring characteristics that define Earl Campbell: integrity, performance, teamwork, sportsmanship, drive, community, and tenacity."

    Established in 2012 by the Tyler Chamber of Commerce in Tyler, Texas, and is presented by SPORTyler, Inc., in association with the City of Tyler, the Tyler Convention & Visitors Bureau, and the Tyler Area Chamber of Commerce.

    The Aggies next face the South Carolina Gamecocks in a battle for the Bonham Trophy at Kyle Field on Saturday, Oct. 23.

    Want to join in on the discussion? Click here to become a member of the All Aggies message board community today!

    Follow AllAggies.com on Facebook!

    Want More Aggies News? Check Out The Latest In Texas A&M News Here

    90
    News

    Two Aggies Earn Tyler Rose Award Honors

    1 minute ago
    r924493_1296x729_16-9
    News

    Who Are The Gamecocks Offensive Players To Watch vs Texas A&M?

    1 hour ago
    14887155599_daeb931d70_b
    News

    The Mystery of the Aggies-Gamecocks Bonham Trophy

    3 hours ago
    USATSI_16424473
    News

    A&M Opponent Preview: South Carolina

    15 hours ago
    USATSI_16927649
    Football

    Jimbo to LSU? ‘I Love This Place,’ Says Aggies Coach

    21 hours ago
    NFL
    Football

    Is LSU A Better Program Than Texas A&M?

    23 hours ago
    USATSI_11159841
    Football

    LSU Pursuit of Aggies Coach Jimbo Fisher Makes Sense For All - Except Jimbo

    Oct 18, 2021
    Eric Bieniemy
    News

    Jimbo, Or LSU Could Make History With Coaching Hire

    Oct 18, 2021