Texas A&M Aggies Drops In D1Baseball Rankings After Weekend Series Loss To Ole Miss Rebels
It's been a bad couple of weeks for SEC play and the Texas A&M Aggies baseball team.
The Aggies dropped the first two games of the weekend series at Swayze Field in Oxford, Mississippi, but rallied to avoid the sweep on Sunday, keeping their slim SEC West title hopes alive.
After dropping the last two weekend series' - both to SEC West foes - the Aggies have dropped in the D1Baseball top 25.
Texas A&M has fallen to No. 5 after beginning the week at No. 2.
The Aggies are now the fourth-best SEC team in the SEC per D1Baseball's rankings. The Tennessee Volunteers held at No. 1 while the Kentucky Wildcats have climbed from No. 4 to No. 2. The Arkansas Razorbacks - who the Aggies play next weekend - also leap-frogged the Aggies from No. 5 to No. 3, while Clemson dropped from No. 2 to. No. 4, just ahead of Texas A&M.
On Friday, Ole Miss narrowly beat the Aggies 4-3 before dominating on Saturday with a 10-2 victory. Texas A&M found their bats on Sunday for a 6-0 win. While Sunday's win avoided the embarrassing sweep, it marked the second straight weekend series the Aggies have dropped to an SEC West opponent.
After dropping four out of six games in the past two weekend series against SEC West opponents, the Aggies must now sweep Arkansas next weekend. The series begins on Thursday from Olsen Field at Blue Bell Park at 7 p.m. CT on ESPN2.