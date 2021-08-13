Aggies Gain Commitment From Yet Another Elite Defensive Back Prospect

Texas A&M added another major commitment to their 2022 class on Friday afternoon

The Texas A&M Aggies have been hot on the recruiting trail as of late, gaining commitment from multiple top prospects in recent weeks.

That momentum continued in a big way on Friday afternoon, when elite Bainbridge (GA) defensive back prospect Deyon Bouie committed to Jimbo Fisher's program.

Bouie, who ranks as Sports Illustrated's No. 13 corner in the 2022 class, picked the Aggies over offers from Florida State, Georgia, Alabama, Florida, Ole Miss, and Oregon among many others.

The 14th commitment of the Aggies 2022 class, Bouie is also the fourth defensive back commitment for Texas A&M, as well as the second in the last week, after Westbrook (Beaumont, TX) safety Bryce Anderson committed to the program last week.

Bouie also joins Katy (TX) cornerback Bobby Taylor as the second commitment at the position in the class.

You can view the entire Aggies 2022 class here., and you can view SI All-American's evaluation of Bouie below:

13. Deyon Bouie Vitals: 5'11", 185 pounds School: Bainbridge (Ga.) High School A dynamic Peach Stater with considerable experience on both sides of the football, Bouie just makes plays on the football field. The frame is there, along with explosiveness, ball skills and football savvy to boot. In what is going to be considered a great cornerback class, for him to be on the verge of crashing the top 10 despite lack of positional focus -- not to mention coming off of a major injury -- says all you need to know about the athlete nicknamed "Smoke." Once he hits the next level and settles on a spot, and with his top-end speed we'll take our chances projecting cornerback, Bouie won't sit long.

Before the commitment of both Anderson and Bouie, SI All-American ranked the Aggies as having the No. 7 overall class in the 2022 cycle, as well as the No. 3 class in the SEC.

That ranking is sure to rise now.

Want to join in on the discussion? Click here to become a member of the All Aggies message board community today!

Follow AllAggies.com on Facebook and Twitter!

Want More Aggies News? Check Out The Latest In Texas A&M News Here