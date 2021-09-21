Aggies In The NFL; 'Miller Time' In Denver

During week 2 of the young NFL season, several Aggies shined on the field.

Texas A&M football is a premier program seeking out premier players. Most of those premier players make it to the 'next level' and continue their football careers in the NFL, the top of the football career mountain.

There are currently 34 former Aggies either on active rosters in the NFL or on practice squads this year.

Let's take a look to see how some of them played during their 2021 debuts this weekend:

LB Von Miller - The long-time Denver Broncos' standout had two solo tackles, both for losses, a sack, and a quarterback hit while playing 80 percent of the defensive snaps in the 23-13 win over the Jacksonville Jaguars.

QB Ryan Tannehill - The eighth overall pick in the 2012 NFL Draft completed 27-of-40 passes for 347 yards in Tennessee's 33-30 win over the Seattle Seahawks.

WR Christian Kirk - The Arizona Cardinals' wideout caught three passes for 65 yards, averaging 21.7 yards per catch in the win over Minnesota on Sunday.

DE Myles Garrett - The Cleveland Browns' defensive star tallied four total tackles while playing 80 percent of the defensive snap in the 31-21 victory over the Houston Texans.

WR Mike Evans - The Tampa Bay wideout recorded five catches on nine targets for 75 yards and two touchdowns in the Buccaneers 48-25 win over the Atlanta Falcons on Sunday.

TE Ricky Seals-Jones - Caught his first touchdown pass of the season on a 19-yard pass from Taylor Heinicke. It was Seals-Jones' only target of the day, as he played just 7 snaps in the game, while contributing to 14 special teams plays.

K Josh Lambo - The Jacksonville Jaguars' kicker missed both field goal attempts, from 48 and 52 yards, respectively, but made his only extra point of the game in the 23-13 loss to the Denver Broncos. Lambo is now 0-for-3 on field goal attempts on the season after missing a 55-yard field goal on his only attempt last week.

OT Jake Matthews - Played 100 percent of the offensive snaps for the Atlanta Falcons in the Week 2 48-25 loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

P Braden Mann - Will miss the next 4-6 weeks per Jets head coach Robert Saleh after suffering a knee sprain.

S Donovan Wilson - Did not play in the Cowboys' 20-17 win due to a groin injury.

DL Kingsley Keke - Played 56 percent of the defensive snaps and recorded one tackle in the Green Bay Packers' 35-17 win over the Detroit Lions on Monday Night Football.

S Armani Watts - Played 82 percent of the special teams plays on Sunday and recorded one solo tackle in the Chiefs' 36-35 loss to the Baltimore Ravens on Sunday night.

CB Deshazor Everett - The former Aggies cornerback saw action on 80 percent of the special teams plays in the 30-29 win over the New York Giants on Thursday night and recorded one solo tackle.

OT Dan Moore Jr. - The 2021 fourth-round pick played all offensive snaps in the 26-17 loss to the Las Vegas Raiders on Sunday.

OL Erik McCoy - The second-round pick of the 2019 NFL Draft was out after a calf injury suffered in Week 1.

RB Cullen Gillaspia - Saw action on special teams for the New York Giants, playing 57 percent of the special teams plays in the 30-29 loss to the Washington Football Team.

LB Buddy Johnson - Did not record a stat in the Steelers' 26-17 loss to the Las Vegas Raiders.

