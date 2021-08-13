Four Aggies Going In First Round Of PFN 2022 Mock Draft

Texas A&M is set to provide the NFL with an influx of new talent in 2022 according to Pro Football Network

Pro Football Network has sewn together yet another talking point in this dead time of college football. This time it's their 2022 first-round mock draft as we're set to begin the 2021 college football season.

According to PFN, Texas A&M will provide more first-round selections than any other school. Specifically, here are the players and where they're going:

15. Los Angeles Chargers (from Minnesota): Kenyon Green, OG, Texas A&M The Chargers swap picks with the Vikings, shipping a fourth-rounder to Minnesota. After taking LT Christian Darrisaw in the 2021 NFL Draft, LA double dips along the offensive line and snatches Texas A&M OT Kenyon Green. Green is a bit raw hand usage and footwork-wise at tackle, but he shouldn’t be allowed to move the way he does at 325 pounds.

Justin Herbert will need protection to aid in his development, and Green is maybe the best offensive tackles in college football, regardless of where he's playing on the offensive line.

LISTEN: Jalen Wydermyer Talks Knives, TD Dances, QBs, and the Aggies’ 2021 Offense

16. Minnesota Vikings (from Los Angeles Chargers): DeMarvin Leal, DT, Texas A&M Iron sharpens iron, and Green has been battling with the only defensive tackle worthy of a first-round pick at practice the past few years. DeMarvin Leal is truly in his own tier among defensive tackles in the 2022 class. He owns the requisite size, strength, and explosiveness to be a menace as a pass rusher and a run defender from Day 1.

Leal plays on the outside for Texas A&M but many observers think he's better suited for a defensive tackle in the NFL. He's currently undersized for that position but at 6-foot-4 there's plenty of room for him to bulk up.

19. Tampa Bay Buccaneers (from Philadelphia): Isaiah Spiller, RB, Texas A&M Drafting a running back in Round 1 is frowned upon, but trading up to nab one? Asinine. Yet, that is exactly what the Buccaneers do. Isaiah Spiller can drag his opposition for multiple yards after contact or make them miss entirely. It really is just how he is feeling in the moment.

Running backs are not valued as high as they used to be, and not all college running backs can contribute immediately in the NFL. Spiller is not one of those running backs. Mentally and physically he's the full package right now.

READ MORE: Auburn Offensive Players to Watch vs Texas A&M

21. Jacksonville Jaguars (from Dallas): Jalen Wydermyer, TE, Texas A&M Jacksonville trades back into the first round in order to provide their franchise QB with a safety blanket. Jalen Wydermyer is currently the best tight end in the class bar none. As a true inline TE, he can block, catch, run after the catch, and block while running for a catch.

Wydermyer was Kellen Mond's third-down security blanket for two seasons at A&M, and he should be able to serve that role well in the NFL. He could make Trevor Lawrence's NFL life easier as well, as a large, athletic-style tight end who can catch the ball just about anywhere down the field.

The last time Texas A&M had this much draft talent was the first-rounds of 1994 and 2014. It shows this program's progression under head coach Jimbo Fisher and the potential this 2021 team truly has.

