A&M Tight End Earns Tyler Rose Award Honors For Record-Breaking Day

The Texas A&M Aggies defeated the South Carolina Gamecocks 44-14 at Kyle Field last Saturday, maintaining possession of the Bonham Trophy and moving up in the AP Top 25 to No. 14. They also continue their hopes for a good finish to the season.

Off the win at Kyle Field on Saturday, SPORTyler announced A&M tight end Jalen Wydermyer has earned honorable mention honors from the Earl Campbell Tyler Rose Award.

On Saturday, Wydermyer recorded the fifth multi-touchdown game of his Aggies career, extending his school record for a tight end to 16 receiving scores, which ranks eighth all-time among all positions.

Saturday also left a mark in the A&M history books, as Wydermyer passed Aggies legend Martellus Bennett, who represented the Aggies at tight end from 2005-2007, for the most receiving yards by a tight end in A&M history.

The Earl Campbell Tyler Rose Award is given annually to the "top offensive player in Division I football who also exhibits the enduring characteristics that define Earl Campbell: integrity, performance, teamwork, sportsmanship, drive, community, and tenacity."

Established in 2012 by the Tyler Chamber of Commerce in Tyler, Texas, and is presented by SPORTyler, Inc., in association with the City of Tyler, the Tyler Convention & Visitors Bureau, and the Tyler Area Chamber of Commerce.

The Aggies next face the Auburn Tigers at Kyle Field on Saturday, Nov. 6.

