A&M Hosts A&M-Kingsville In Men's Basketball Exhibition

On Monday, the Texas A&M men's basketball team will hit the floor together for the first time in the 2021-22 season as the young Aggies face Texas A&M-Kingsville at 7:00 p.m. inside Reed Arena.

Head coach Buzz Williams enters his third season with the A&M program and has brought a new group of young players to College Station.

Ten newcomers join the Aggies including seven transfers and three freshmen straight out of high school. Two starters, in fifth-year senior Quenton Jackson and junior Andre Gordon, return to an A&M team where Jackson was second on the team in scoring at 10.4 points per game, and Gordon was the only Aggies to start all 18 games in a COVID-shortened campaign last season.

A&M-Kingsville is led by coach Johnny Estelle who enters his eighth season with the Javelinas and is coming off a 15-3 season.

Their .833 winning percentage was the best single-season mark in program history, and the Javelinas return five players who averaged at least 9.0 points per game during that run. Creighton Avery, Jordan Wilson, Will Chayer, Tre Flowers, and Sammy Brooks all return to Estelle's squad for 2021-22.



After Monday night's exhibition, the Aggies will kick off the regular season on Nov. 10 against North Florida at Reed Arena beginning a homestand against Abilene Christian, Texas A&M-Corpus Christi, and Houston Baptist before heading to the Maui Invitational on Nov. 22 in a tournament that also includes Wisconsin, Butler, and Houston.

