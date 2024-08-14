Texas A&M Aggies Linebacker Signs Three-Year Deal With Green Bay Packers
Former Texas A&M linebacker Chris Russell signed a three-year rookie deal with the Green Bay Packers on Wednesday, according to his agent Kimberly Williams.
By signing with the Packers, who he worked out for after the draft, Russell will reunite with former Aggie standout linebacker Edgerrin Cooper, who was Green Bay’s second-round pick in the 2024 NFL draft.
Despite a mostly stellar career in College Station, Russell went undrafted. He was invited to the Packers rookie camp, but was not offered a contract. That all changed on Wednesday.
While in Aggieland, Russell was in on 112 tackles, 10 TFL, 4.5 sacks, and had one interception.
Green Bay has been bitten by the injury bug, especially hard at the linebacker position. Cooper, Ty'Ron Hopper and Quay Walker have all missed practice time due to nagging injuries. All it takes if for one player to open a roster spot and Russell can work his way into additional reps.
By bringing Russell in, this late in training camp, it will be extremely difficult for him to make the final 53-man active roster.
However, the teams can carry a practice squad of up to 16 players. Russell might show enough during the last two weeks of camp to justify one of those spots.
Head coach Matt LaFleur has already stated that the backups will play the entire preseason game against the Denver Broncos this weekend. If that is the case, we just might see Russell get some repetitions with the third team, Any film he can get will be a feather in his cap.