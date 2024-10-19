Texas A&M Aggies Top Pass-Rusher Returns After Injury
As the Texas A&M Aggies try to overcome a dogfight against the Mississippi State Bulldogs, injury luck is apparently back on their side.
Late in the second quarter of Saturday's game in Starkville, Aggies star pass-rusher Nic Scourton suffered an apparent injury and walked off the field gingerly.
Fortunately, Scourton returned the game in the third quarter, and looks primed to remain on the field for the remainder of the contest.
A transfer from Purdue, Scourton has been an excellent addition to the Aggies' defense. In the first six games of the season, he leads the team with 10 tackles for loss and 4.5 sacks. He's widely considered a first-round pick in April's NFL Draft and could be one of the top edge rushers off the board.
Scourton also pressured Mississippi State quarterback Michael Van Buren Jr. and forced an interception in the first half of Saturday's game.
The Aggies have already sacked Van Buren twice, but without their top pass-rusher, getting pressure could prove substantially more difficult. Considering Van Buren has completed 12 of 17 passes for 173 yards, two touchdowns and one interception, and the offense as a whole has had its way with the Aggies' defense, knocking him off his game will be key to earning the win.
Texas A&M leads 21-17 at halftime in a much closer game than many expected, but will get the ball to start the second half. The Aggies look to win their sixth-straight game, while the Bulldogs look to earn the upset and end their five-game losing streak.