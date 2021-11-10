A&M Men's Basketball Lands Highly-Touted Louisiana Forward

The Texas A&M men's basketball team and coach Buzz Williams have received yet another verbal commitment, the second in as many days, in Carver High School forward Solomon Washington.

Washington revealed his decision at his home court inside the Carver High School gym, with his mother and father flanking him at the table.

The 6-foot-7 forward was one of a top player last season and helped the Carver Rams reach the Class 4A state tournament for the second year in a row and earn a second-place finish last season. During his junior season last year, Washington averaged 13 points, 11 rebounds, three assists, two steals, and more than three blocks last season.

The Aggies already have already received commitments from Amaree Abram, a defensive point guard from Southern California Academy, and Erik Pratt from Seward County Community College in Liberal, Kansas.

Basketball's Early Signing Period begins on Wednesday and runs all the way through next week, although Williams has indicated he will wait until April to sign during the Regular Signing Period.

Several assistant coaches were involved in Washington's recruitment, but he cites the involvement of head coach Buzz Williams as well as the Aggies' emphasis on defense as two of the reasons for his decision to join the Aggies program.

