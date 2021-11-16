Top Forward Solomon Washington Officially Signs With Aggies

The Texas A&M men's basketball team and coach Buzz Williams had received a verbal commitment from Carver High School forward Solomon Washington.

Now, after announcing his commitment last week, Washington made it official signing with Texas A&M.

The 6-foot-7 forward was one of a top player last season and helped the Carver Rams reach the Class 4A state tournament for the second year in a row and earn a second-place finish last season. During his junior season last year, Washington averaged 13 points, 11 rebounds, three assists, two steals, and more than three blocks last season.

“We are very excited to have Solomon join our program! His ability to not only play multiple positions but guard them as well is what will be on display in Aggieland,” Aggies men's basketball assistant coach Devin Johnson said in the press release. “Solomon’s mother, father and support team have done a great job of raising him to be the young man he is today. We are thankful for the opportunity to pour into him and continue to build him up on and off the floor. Solomon’s underdog mentality will thrive under Coach Buzz and we can’t wait to have him on campus!”

The Aggies already have already received commitments from Amaree Abram, a defensive point guard from Southern California Academy, and Erik Pratt from Seward County Community College in Liberal, Kansas.

Basketball's Early Signing Period begins on Wednesday and runs all the way through next week, although Williams has indicated he will wait until April to sign during the Regular Signing Period.

Several assistant coaches were involved in Washington's recruitment, but he cites the involvement of head coach Buzz Williams as well as the Aggies' emphasis on defense as two of the reasons for his decision to join the Aggies program.

