Texas A&M Aggies Move Up One Spot in D1Baseball Rankings
The Texas A&M Aggies didn't win the SEC regular-season but they're still preparing for the SEC baseball tournament.
And Aggies baseball has moved up one spot in the D1Baseball top 25 rankings after a series win over the rival Arkansas Razorbacks and appears at No. 4 in the latest rankings.
Texas A&M split the first two games with the Razorbacks, then run-ruled Arkansas in the final game to take the series. The Aggies needed a sweep and some help in order to win the SEC regular-season title.
The Tennessee Volunteers remain at No. 1 for the third straight week after a sweep of South Carolina, and share the SEC regular-season title with Kentucky.
The Aggies will now gear up for the SEC baseball tournament which begins on Tuesday with a matchup between the No. 6 seed Georgia and the No. 11 seed LSU at Hoover Metropolitan Complex in Hoover, Alabama.
Texas A&M finished the season at 44-11 overall and 19-11 in conference play. That's good enough for second in the SEC West behind the Razorbacks. Their 32-3 home record was third-best in the league behind the Razorbacks and Volunteers.
As A&M has the No. 4 seed in the SEC tournament, it will prepare to play the winner of the matchup between the No. 5 seed Mississippi State Bulldogs and the No. 12 seed Ole Miss Rebels.