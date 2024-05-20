All Aggies

Texas A&M Aggies Move Up One Spot in D1Baseball Rankings

The Texas A&M Aggies didn't win the SEC regular season but they're still preparing for the SEC baseball tournament.

Timm Hamm

Jun 21, 2022; Omaha, NE, USA; Texas A&M head coach Jim Schlossnagle (22) celebrates the win over
Jun 21, 2022; Omaha, NE, USA; Texas A&M head coach Jim Schlossnagle (22) celebrates the win over / Dylan Widger-USA TODAY Sports

And Aggies baseball has moved up one spot in the D1Baseball top 25 rankings after a series win over the rival Arkansas Razorbacks and appears at No. 4 in the latest rankings.

Texas A&M split the first two games with the Razorbacks, then run-ruled Arkansas in the final game to take the series. The Aggies needed a sweep and some help in order to win the SEC regular-season title.

The Tennessee Volunteers remain at No. 1 for the third straight week after a sweep of South Carolina, and share the SEC regular-season title with Kentucky.

The Aggies will now gear up for the SEC baseball tournament which begins on Tuesday with a matchup between the No. 6 seed Georgia and the No. 11 seed LSU at Hoover Metropolitan Complex in Hoover, Alabama.

Texas A&M finished the season at 44-11 overall and 19-11 in conference play. That's good enough for second in the SEC West behind the Razorbacks. Their 32-3 home record was third-best in the league behind the Razorbacks and Volunteers.

As A&M has the No. 4 seed in the SEC tournament, it will prepare to play the winner of the matchup between the No. 5 seed Mississippi State Bulldogs and the No. 12 seed Ole Miss Rebels.

