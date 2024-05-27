Texas A&M Aggies, NCAA Bryan-College Station Regional Games: How to Watch
The NCAA baseball tournament begins this week as the Texas A&M Aggies host the College Station region as a No. 1 seed.
The Aggies enter the tournament as the No. 4 overall seed and No. 1 in their region, allowing them to host the regional from Olsen Field at Blue Bell Park.
Texas A&M went 43-13 overall this season and 19-11 in league play as they make the NCAA Tournament for the 38th time in program history and third in a row. It was unbeaten in non-conference games, compiling a 25-0 mark.
The College Station Regional is comprised of No. 1 seed Texas A&M, No. 2 seed Louisiana, No. 3 seed Texas and No. 4 seed Grambling.
The winner of the Bryan-College Station Regional will meet the winner of the UC Santa Barbara Regional with the winner earning a trip to the College World Series.
WHAT: NCAA Baseball Tournament College Station Regional
WHEN: Friday, May 31 12:00 PM - G1: Texas A&M vs Grambling (ESPN+)5:00 PM - G2: Louisiana vs Texas (ESPNU) | Saturday, June 1 2:00 PM - G3: Game 1 Loser vs Game 2 Loser8:00 PM - G4: Game 1 Winner vs Game 2 Winner | Sunday, June 2 2:00 PM - G5: Game 3 Winner vs Game 4 Loser7:00 PM - G6: Game 4 Winner vs Game 5 Winner | Monday, June 3 TBA - G7: Game 4 Winner vs Game 5 Winner (if necessary)
WHERE: Olsen Field at Blue Bell Park, College Station, Texas (6,100)
TV: ESPN+ | ESPNU