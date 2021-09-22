Aggies vs. Lobos; What Went Right, What Went Wrong

The Aggies are 3-0 with outstanding performances by the defense, but there are still plenty of things to work on entering SEC play. – The Aggies Daily Blitz Podcast

The Texas A&M Aggies didn’t have the best showing in Week 2 against the Colorado Buffaloes. Both sides of the ball played much better in last week in a 34-0 win over New Mexico, but there are still glaring issues for head coach Jimbo Fisher to address.

READ MORE: Ground and Pound: Arkansas Offensive Players to Watch vs Texas A&M

Welcome to the Aggies Daily Blitz by DSP Media in partnership with AllAggies.com.

The dominant defense and inconsistent offense recipe won’t win many games in the SEC, which is where the No. 7 Aggies (3-0) find themselves for the Week 4 matchup with No. 16 Arkansas in the Southwest Classic at AT&T Stadium in Arlington on Sept. 25.

Offseason questions about the offensive line remain, and now we can lump tight end Jalen Wydermyer in that discussion too because he’s not his old self right now. Despite putting up 429 yards on 67 offensive plays against New Mexico, the A&M offensive line struggled terribly, especially in the first half.

The defense was stellar, of course, with the shutout. There were other Aggies bright spots, as well.

READ MORE: Aggies In The NFL; 'Miller Time' In Denver

We see now why quarterback Zach Calzada was in contention to be the starter all offseason. His performance against New Mexico was what many expected when he came in for the injured Haynes King against Colorado.

We also now see why head coach Jimbo Fisher is so high on his young up-and-coming wide receivers, as Demond Demas and Moose Muhammad III both showed flashes last Saturday.

What should we expect from the Aggies? Let’s discuss!

Please join us daily for the Aggies Daily Blitz at AllAggies.com or the Aggies Daily Blitz YouTube Channel, then continue the conversation on Twitter: @AggiesDaily and @IndyCarTim, or our new forums.

To submit a question for the show please email us at AggiesDailyBlitz@gmail.com. We appreciate your interaction and support!

CONTINUE READING: A&M's Punter Honored In Blowout Win

Want to join in on the discussion? Click here to become a member of the All Aggies message board community today!



Follow AllAggies.com on Facebook and Twitter!

Want More Aggies News? Check Out The Latest In Texas A&M News Here