Aggies In The NFL: Miller's Rams' Debut and Tannehill Tames Saints

The big news of the Nov. 2 NFL trade deadline was former A&M linebacker Von Miller leaving the Denver Broncos for the Los Angeles Rams, in a blockbuster deal that is meant to shore up a sketchy Rams' linebacker corps.

Miller was nursing an ankle at the time of the trade and sat out last week, but made his Los Angeles debut on Monday Night Football against the division rival San Francisco 49ers in Santa Clara.

Miller is not 100 percent healthy yet, and is still hobbled by the ankle, but was still able to contribute three tackles including one for a loss in the Rams' 31-10 loss to the 49ers.

On Sunday, while Miller was prepping for the 49ers, Tennessee Titans' quarterback Ryan Tannehill was carving up a New Orleans Saints defense that has shown in recent weeks that it means business.

Tannehill completed 19-of-27 passes (the second consecutive week Tannehill has had that line) for 213 yards, one touchdown, and no interceptions in the Titans' 23-21 win over the Saints.

There are currently more than 30 former Aggies players either on active rosters in the NFL or on practice squads this year. Let's see how some performed for their respective clubs in Week 7:

DE Myles Garrett - The Cleveland Browns defensive standout recorded one sack, one tackle (for a loss), and one quarterback hit in the Browns' 45-7 loss to the resurgent New England Patriots.

WR Christian Kirk - The Arizona Cardinals' second-round pick in the 2018 NFL Draft caught seven passes on eight targets for 58 yards in the Cardinals' 34-10 loss to the Carolina Panthers.

WR Mike Evans - The No. 7 overall pick in the 2014 NFL Draft caught two passes on three targets for 62 yards (an average of 31 yards per catch) in the Buccaneers 29-19 loss to the Washington Football Team.

DL Kingsley Keke - Keke missed week 10 due to a concussion.

TE Ricky Seals-Jones - The former A&M tight end caught three passes on four targets in Washington's 29-19 win over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

WR Josh Reynolds - After spending the first part of the season with the Titans, Reynolds was claimed off waivers by the Detriot Lions and did not suit up in Week 10.

OT Jake Matthews - Played just 70 percent of the offensive snaps for the Atlanta Falcons in the Week 10 43-3 loss to the Dallas Cowboys.

P Braden Mann - Returned from a knee injury suffered in Week 1 to punt three times for 135 yards, an average of 45 yards per punt, in the Jets' 45-17 loss to the Buffalo Bills.

S Donovan Wilson - Wilson contributed two tackles in Dallas' 43-3 dismantling of the Atlanta Falcons on Sunday.

S Armani Watts - Watts recorded seven tackles, including one for a loss, on Sunday's 41-14 win over Las Vegas.

CB Deshazor Everett - The former Aggies cornerback played 20 percent of the special teams snaps in Washington's 29-19 win over Tampa Bay.

OT Dan Moore Jr. - Moore contributed on 87 percent of the offensive snaps in Pittsburgh's 16-16 tie with the Detroit Lions.

OL Erik McCoy - Played 67 percent of the offensive snaps for the Saints in 23-21 loss to the Titans on Sunday.

RB Cullen Gillaspia - The former seventh-round (220th overall) draft pick in 2019 enjoyed a bye week with his New York Giants teammates.

LB Buddy Johnson - Johnson did not play on Sunday in the Steelers' 16-16 tie with the Detroit Lions.

K Josh Lambo - The former Jacksonville Jaguars' kicker is currently looking for a team. He left the Jaguars organization as the most accurate kicker in franchise history.

Want to join in on the discussion? Click here to become a member of the All Aggies message board community today!

Follow AllAggies.com on Facebook and Twitter!

Want More Aggies News? Check Out The Latest In Texas A&M News Here