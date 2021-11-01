Aggies In The NFL: Von Miller On The Move

Long-time Denver Broncos defensive standout Von Miller was the second overall pick in the 2011 NFL Draft out of Texas A&M, and the first defensive player drafted overall, just one spot behind quarterback Cam Newton from Auburn.

Miller has enjoyed tremendous success in the NFL, amassing 481 career tackles, 110.5 sacks, 25 forced fumbles, nine fumble recoveries, two interceptions, and two touchdowns. Miller is also an eight-time pro bowler and the MVP of Super Bowl L.

But as the trade deadline looms over us, Miller is the first big name to be moved before the Nov. 2, 3:00 p.m. mark.

Miller has been traded from the Broncos to the Los Angeles Rams in exchange for a 2022 second-round pick and 2022 third-round pick as the Rams poise themselves for a deep playoff run. The Broncos, meanwhile, seem ready to concede that despite their current 4-4 record, it's time to build for the future.

There are currently more than 30 former Aggies players either on active rosters in the NFL or on practice squads this year. Let's see how some performed for their respective clubs in Week 7:

QB Ryan Tannehill - Coming off a big Week 7 against Kansas City, the former No. 8 overall pick in the 2012 NFL Draft threw 23 completions on 33 attempts for 265 yards, including three touchdowns and two interceptions in The Titans' 34-31 win over Indianapolis.

DE Myles Garrett - The Cleveland Browns defensive standout recorded one sack, four tackles, and two quarterback hits in the Browns' 15-10 loss to the Pittsburgh Steelers on Sunday.

WR Mike Evans - The No. 7 overall pick in the 2014 NFL Draft tallied two catches for 48 yards and one touchdown in Sunday's 36-27 loss to the New Orleans Saints.

DL Kingsley Keke - The Packers defensive lineman contributed one tackle in Green Bay's 24-21 win over Arizona while playing limited snaps.

WR Christian Kirk - The Arizona Cardinals' second-round pick in the 2018 NFL Draft caught four passes on six targets for 46 yards in the Cardinals' 24-21 loss to the Green Bay Packers.

TE Ricky Seals-Jones - The former A&M tight end caught two passes on four targets for 12 yards in Washington's 17-10 loss to Denver.

OT Jake Matthews - Played 100 percent of the offensive snaps for the Atlanta Falcons in the Week 8 19-13 loss to Carolina.

P Braden Mann - Is still out with a knee injury suffered in Week 1 per Jets head coach Robert Saleh.

S Donovan Wilson - Returned to action for the Cowboys after missing time with a groin injury and contributed two tackles in Dallas' 20-16 Sunday night win in Minnesota.

S Armani Watts - Plays Monday night against the New York Giants

CB Deshazor Everett - The former Aggies cornerback had one tackle in Washington's 17-10nloss to Denver on Sunday.

OT Dan Moore Jr. - Returned to action after missing Week 6 and played 100 percent of the offensive snaps in the Steelers' 15-10 win over Cleveland.

OL Erik McCoy - Continues his rehab and played all the offensive snaps for the Saints in their 36-27 win over Tampa Bay on Sunday.

RB Cullen Gillaspia - Will face the Kansas City Chiefs on Monday Night Football in Week 8.

LB Buddy Johnson - Did not play in Week 8.

K Josh Lambo - The Jacksonville Jaguars' kicker was released by the team after missing all three field-goal attempts this season. He has not played since Jacksonville's Week 3 loss to Arizona and has been dealing with confidence issues all season. He leaves the Jaguars organization as the most accurate kicker in franchise history.

