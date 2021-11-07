A&M Offense On The Verge of 'Consistency'

To say the Texas A&M Aggies' offense has been up-and-down this season would be an understatement. There are many reasons, and yes, some excuses, but could that be all behind us now?

Inconsistency in the offense this season is due to personnel changes, some necessitated by injury, while some were due to graduation.

But that 'makeshift' offensive line that was featured early in the season has now stabilized a bit, and players who were liabilities just a month ago are now contributing to a resurgence in the Aggies' running game.

That was never more apparent than against No. 12 Auburn on Saturday afternoon in College Station.

Yes, the defense scored the game's only touchdown, and yes, the defense kept Auburn's offense out of the end zone, but it was the Aggies' running game that kept Auburn quarterback Bo Nix and the Tigers' offense off the field for most of the second half, doing so with sustained drives and clock management.

The Aggies held six drives in the second half, and if we take out the one-play, 68-yard drive that resulted in a fumble by Devon Achane, they were for a combined 34 plays, 159 yards, and 17:27 off the clock.

That's not a dominating time-of-possession by any stretch, but when your defense is taking the ball away and scoring on its own, it's enough to get a win.

Aggies quarterback Zach Calzada was efficient through the air, completing 15 passes on 29 attempts for 192 yards, but the A&M running game found success, once again, largely in part to the holes opened up by the Aggies' offensive line.

The Aggies running back super-duo of Isaiah Spiller and Devon Achane combined for 210 yards on 31 carries. Spiller ran for 112 yards on 21 carries while Achane's total was 98 yards on 10 carries.

That will get the job done all day long when your defense is holding the opposition to just 73 total yards rushing and 153 yards passing.

As this Aggies offense finds consistency, the wins totals have increased, and the A&M position in the SEC standings has increased as well. And it all aims toward Atlanta in December.

