Locked On Aggies: Does Texas A&M Have The Best QB Battle In The Country?

On today's episode, do the Aggies have the clear-cut toughest QB battle in the county?

Haynes King? Zach Calzada? Eli Stower? One of them has to win the starting job for Texas A&M, right?

Kellen Mond is now with the likes of the Minnesota Vikings. After four years of holding the mantle as the starting quarterback for the Aggies, it's time for a new name to take flight and soar.

READ MORE: Aggie Track Phenom Wins First Gold In Tokyo

King, likely is viewed as the front-runner for the position. His arm, footwork, mechanics and winning mentality might give him the edge. However, Calzada is also a big armed quarterback that can move if asked.

Stowers likely is a year or so away from being in the role, but he was one of the top dual-threat QBs coming out in 2021.

Like many programs, Texas A&M has a quarterback battle. The difference? There's could decide if they are a playoff contender or a year away. Of those looking to make the CFP, maybe 10 QBs battles are must-see television.

LISTEN: Five Texas A&M Football Breakout Candidates For 2021

Much like everything in life, people only care about the top battle and the one that matters most. Are the Aggies the team with the most anticipation at the game's toughest, yet most import position?

In partnership with AllAggies.com, Locked on Aggies is a daily podcast to provide insight into the world of Texas A&M sports. On today's show, host Cole Thompson breaks down the five best QB battles in the country and if A&M takes the crown jewel.

Listen to the latest episode here or check out more podcasts surrounding college football at the Locked On Podcast Network.

CONTINUE READING: Texas Lawmakers File Bill To Block Longhorns From Leaving Big 12 For SEC

Want to join in on the discussion? Click here to become a member of the All Aggies message board community today!

Follow AllAggies.com on Facebook and Twitter!

Want More Aggies News? Check Out The Latest In Texas A&M News Here