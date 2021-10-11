So You’re Saying There’s A Chance…

The Aggies shocked the college football world on Saturday by beating then-No.1 Alabama, but what does it mean for the CFP picture? - The Texas A&M Aggies Daily Blitz Podcast

Just one week ago, Aggies fans everywhere were writing off the A&M football season, making excuses, and dreaming about ‘what might’ve been’.

But now, after the surprising upset of Alabama, is there new life for the Aggies in the College Football Playoff landscape?

Chances aren’t’ good, but were they really that great before losses to Arkansas and Mississippi State? A&M had wins over Kent State, Colorado (barely), and New Mexico. Not necessarily a great resume for inclusion in the AP Top 10, much less the Top 5.

Then with the two in-conference losses, all hope was lost. The team is inconsistent, the offensive line is young and inexperienced, and the quarterback position is iffy at best.

Week 6, a game that was supposed to mean so much to the Aggies before the season started, was now an opportunity for A&M to be embarrassed on national television.

But a funny thing happened on the way to the butt-kicking that was expected. The Aggies showed up. The 12th Man showed up. Zach Calzada showed up. And coach Jimbo Fisher showed up, ready to best his mentor and former boss, Nick Saban.

The Aggies beat the Crimson Tide 41-38 and are back in the Top 25. What does that mean for the rest of the season and for their SEC West and College Football Playoff chances? Let’s discuss!

