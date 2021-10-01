Where Does Texas A&M Rank in Recruiting?

October 1, 2021
Publish date:

Texas A&M At No. 8 In Recruiting Class Rankings

SI All-American updated the class of 2022 rankings for October.
Author:

Texas A&M coach Jimbo Fisher and his staff continue to build the Aggies football program by recruiting top classes, and it appears another is on its way to College Station. 

READ MORE: Staff Predictions: Texas A&M vs. Mississippi State

Each month, SI All-American's John Garcia, Jr ranks college football's best classes. Texas A&M finds itself in the Top 10 once again in October:

8. Texas A&M (7)

14 Verbal Commitments, 4 SI99 Members

A&M may not take a massive class in 2022 but the quality is there, including at critical spots like the trenches and at quarterback in one of the nation's best, Connor Weigman. 

A&M is the third-highest ranked SEC team behind Alabama (2) and Georgia (5). Other SEC teams making the list are LSU (10), Florida (15), South Carolina (17), Arkansas (20), Mississippi State (22), and Ole Miss (25).

READ MORE: What Changes WilL The Texas A&M Offense Make Against Mississippi State?

While Weigman is considered A&M's top 2022 recruit by most media outlets, he's not the only notable talent committed to the Aggies.

Bryce Anderson (6-0, 190) from Beaumont is one of top safeties and should help shore up the A&M secondary.

Malick Sylia (6-6, 230) is an edge rusher from Katy and should add to the already stout defensive line for A&M.

Deyon Bouie (5-11, 185) is an all-around athlete from Bainbridge, Georgia who committed to the Aggies back in August, and can play a number of positions.

Other notable schools making the Top 10 were Penn State at No. 1, Notre Dame at No. 3, Oregon at No. 5, Texas at No. 6, Ohio State at No. 7, and Clemson at No. 9.

CONTINUE READING: 2023 Top Recruit To Attend Aggies vs Bulldogs

