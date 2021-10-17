Week 8 CFB Rankings: Where Are Aggies?

    • October 17, 2021
    Aggies Land At No. 17 In Latest AP Top 25 Poll

    A&M roller-coaster season is on an incline after win over Mizzou
    Texas A&M's win over SEC foe Missouri is the latest turn in an up-and-down season for the Aggies.

    A&M backs Devon Achane and Isaiah Spiller ran wild over the Tigers' defense to the tune of 283 rushing yards in the 35-14 victory on the road.

    That performance propelled the Aggies to No. 17 in the latest AP Top 25 poll, moving up from their previous spot of No. 21. Texas A&M moved up one position in the coaches poll to No. 17.

    A&M started the season at No. 5, but after losses to Arkansas and Mississippi State, the Aggies fell out of the rankings. But with the upset win over Alabama in Week 6, A&M found itself back in the Top 25.

    Now sitting at 5-2 overall record and a 2-2 SEC record, the Aggies are possibly back in the hunt for an SEC West title, even though they'd need significant help. 

    That help might be unlikely, but in a season where top 10 teams seem to fall each week, it might be the right time to expect the unexpected and the unlikely.

    Teams ranked ahead of A&M lost in Week 7, including No. 2 Iowa falling to Purdue. Other games that are helped the Aggies' ranking are No. 20 Florida losing to LSU, No. 17 Arkansas losing to Auburn, Baylor beating No. 19 BYU, and No. 18 Arizona State losing to Utah. 

    A&M will look to keep moving up, while hoping for other teams ahead in the rankings and the SEC West to lose.

    The Aggies next face the South Carolina Gamecocks (4-3, 1-3) at Kyle Field on Saturday at 6:30 p.m. CT.

