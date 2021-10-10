Saban's Aggies Prediction: Did It Come True?

“I think this is a dangerous team,” ‘Bama coach Nick Saban said in advance of the meeting with Texas A&M. “I think this is a little bit of a trap game for us.”

Did Nick Saban know?

The Alabama Crimson Tide entered Saturday's SEC meeting at Kyle Field as an 18-point favorite. 'Bama exited bloodied and bowed ... and beaten, with Texas A&M nailing a buzzer-beating field goal to win, 41-38.

A "little bit''? Yeah, more than a "little bit.''

Alabama entered as once again a contender in the 2021 college football season to be the No. 1 team in the country. This is not an indictment of the frailties of the Aggies program; rather, this is an established fact in Tuscaloosa.

So the challenge was going to be an uphill one. But the hill was climbed, the Aggies shockingly controlling the scoreboard from the start.

The Texas A&M Aggies? As we all know, the Aggies started the season with three straight wins over a level of competition that frankly helped boost the team to the No. 7 ranking in the nation.

But then Texas A&M got hammered by the Arkansas Razorbacks before dropping its second straight game in a meeting with Mississippi State last weekend.

Nevertheless, Saban thought coach Jimbo Fisher’s squad would be a “dangerous team” on Saturday.

And Saban thought right.

The iconic 'Bama coach also suggested before the game that the Aggies might be a “little humiliated” and would come out for kickoff “like a wounded animal” following those two straight losses.

"Humiliated''? This result eases that, just a bit. "Wounded''? This result eases that, just a bit, as well.

