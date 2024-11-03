Texas A&M Aggies Undefeated SEC Streak Ends In Upset Loss vs. South Carolina
The No. 10 Texas A&M Aggies entered their Saturday night primetime matchup vs. the South Carolina Gamecocks, hoping to extend their hold over the No. 1 spot in the SEC.
Unfortunately for the Aggies, it was not to be, with South Carolina pulling off the major 44-20 upset, dropping Texas A&M to 7-2 on the season and 5-1 in SEC play.
Things got off to a bad start from the beginning for the Aggies, after South Carolina jumped out to a quick 14-0 lead with two quick scoring drives.
To make matters worse, the Aggies lost star running back LeVeon Moss to a lower-body injury - an injury that could perhaps end his season.
Despite that, Texas A&M was able to bounce back thanks to a huge second quarter from new starting quarterback Marcel Reed and the offense, outscoring the Gamecocks 17-3, and tying the game up at 20 heading into the locker room at halftime.
Coming out of the locker room though, South Carolina took control right back, outscoring Texas A&M 10-0 and holding the Aggies to just 81 yards of total offense in the third quarter.
In the fourth things continued to unravel for the Aggies, however, with the Gamecocks scoring another pair of touchdowns, and stifling the Aggies' offense, stopping their undefeated SEC run in its tracks.
Offensively, the Aggies struggled outside of their explosive second quarter, amassing 350 total yards of offense. Amari Daniels led the way on the ground for Texas A&M in the absence of Moss, rushing 13 times for 83 yards and one touchdown.
Reed ended the game completing 18 of 28 passes for 206 yards and one touchdown with one interception.
On the other end of the field, things were just as inconsistent for the Aggies, with the Gamecocks racking up 530 yards of offense, including 20 carries for 144 yards and two scores from running back Raheim Sanders.
The Aggies now head into their bye week, before returning to the field on Nov. 16 vs. New Mexico State.
