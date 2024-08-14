Texas A&M Aggies vs. Auburn Tigers Preview: Defensive Players to Watch
The no. 20-ranked Texas A&M Aggies are set for a road trip to Jordan-Hare Stadium in Auburn, AL, where they will go head-to-head with the Tigers in the penultimate game of the 2024 season.
Texas A&M has been victorious in three of their last five contests against the Tigers and despite a season-ending injury to quarterback Conner Weigman, were able to down the Tigers with ease last year, 27-10, in College Station.
That loss was part of a dismal year for the Tigers, who would finish under .500 at 6-7, and 3-5 in SEC play. However, it seems as though young players such as quarterback Payton Thorne and tight end Rivaldo Fairweather have stepped up their game, and the Aggie defense should not take either lightly.
On the flip side of that, the Tigers also have some defensive firepower that the Aggie offense should steer clear of. Let's take a look at three of them.
1) LB Eugene Asante
The senior linebacker led the Tigers in total tackles last year, with 53 solo and 33 assisted to give him 86 in all. Asante was also able to scoop and score a fumble return 67 yards to the house in one contest and sack the quarterback five times over the course of the season. Not to mention, Asante was recently named to the Chuck Bednarik Award, which is given to the best defensive player in college football. Conner Weigman should have eyes on the senior linebacker at all times.
2) S Zion Puckett
Amongst returning players to the Tigers, Puckett led the team with two interceptions, which came from two passes defended. Probably not the best idea to throw this guy's way. He totaled 36 tackles and also forced a fumble. He will be a solid replacement for much of Auburn's defense that found NFL homes this past April in the draft.
3) DE Jalen McLeod
The junior linebacker is the Auburn sack leader amongst returning players, with 5.5. He also registered 35 solo tackles and 13 assisted for 48 total tackles, with 10.5 of those going for loss of yardage. He also forced and recovered a fumble and defended only a single pass. Weigman and the Aggie offense could have their hands full with Auburn's linebackers come late November.