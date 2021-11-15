A&M - LSU Kick Time Announced

To say the Texas A&M football season has been one of ups and downs would be an understatement. The Aggies are nearing the end of a roller coaster 2021 campaign with just two games left on the schedule.

A&M's final game of the season will come against an emotionally charged LSU Tigers team on Nov. 27 in Baton Rouge, Louisiana as Ed Orgeron will be coaching his final game for the program.

The game will begin at 6:00 p.m. CT as announced on Monday by the SEC, and air for a national audience on ESPN.

It will be the 60th football meeting between the two schools as LSU holds a 34-22-3 series lead. LSU holds a 7-2 record against the Aggies since they joined the SEC in 2012, but A&M has won two of the last three, including the epic 74-72 seven overtime thriller in College Station in 2018.

This game will be emotionally charged by both teams, but maybe more so for the Tigers, as Orgeron leaves the program after five seasons at the helm since taking over in 2016. His resume boasts a 2019 National Championship win over Oregon at the Superdome.

The Aggies will be capping off a roller-coaster season of win streaks and disappointing losses amid a season of debilitating injuries on offense.

The Aggies were 7-2 entering the Nov. 13 game at Ole Miss, and playing for what was thought would be a New Year's Six bowl game bid. But a poor performance offensively in Oxford leaves the Aggies with three losses against seven wins, a death sentence for an SEC team hoping to play on New Year's Day.

All that's left now to play for is pride. Pride for the season, what they've accomplished, and hopes for a strong finish that will find them ranked high to start 2022.

