    • October 15, 2021
    LISTEN: Aggies vs. Tigers: A Recipe For A Loss?

    The Missouri Tigers aren’t the strongest competition the Aggies will see in 2021 and they’re easy to overlook. – The Aggies Daily Blitz Podcast
    Two weeks ago Texas A&M Aggies (4-2, 1-2 SEC) fans everywhere were writing off the football season, making excuses, and dreaming about ‘what might’ve been’.

    Welcome to the Aggies Daily Blitz by DSP Media in partnership with AllAggies.com.

    Then, after the surprising upset of Alabama, there is new life for the Aggies in the College Football Playoff landscape, and the Missouri Tigers are next on the schedule.

    The Tigers (3-3, 0-2 SEC) have had a very similar up-and-down season as A&M, alternating wins and losses over their first four games before tossing up a 62-24 clunker to Tennessee in Columbia in Week 5. Last week the Tigers got back on track against North Texas.

    A&M quarterback Zach Calzada had the game of his career against Alabama spreading the ball around between Isaiah Spiller and Ainias Smith who both had 10 receptions.

    Only eight FBS teams have surrendered more points per game than Missouri’s 37.5, so it’s up to Calzada and the offense to keep that trend going.

    The Tigers have had issues stopping the run, which should be the focus for A&M entering the game, with running back Isaiah Spiller averaging nearly 6 yards per carry.

    Which Calzada will show up in Columbia? The one who showed up in the first half against Alabama that was poised and confident, or the one that made an appearance after halftime and appeared predictable and uncomfortable?

    Is Missouri a trap game or will the Aggies handle business against the Tigers? Let’s discuss!

