Aggies vs Lobos: Live Updates

The Aggies continue non-conference play against the 2-0 Lobos of New Mexico on Saturday, Sept. 18, at Kyle Field, as the Zach Calzada era begins in College Station.

The Texas A&M Aggies struggled through slow starts offensively in the first two games of the season.

With backup quarterback Zach Calzada now at the reigns, with the slow start continue against the New Mexico Lobos on Saturday?

The Aggies' defense has held tight in the first two games, giving the offense time to gel, and eventually carry the team to wins. Can the A&M defense remain solid against a vibrant and dangerous Lobos quarterback in Terry Wilson?

FIRST QUARTER

New Mexico wins the toss and elects to take the ball first. The Aggies defense holds and the Lobos go three-and-out with a three-play, eight-yard drive that took 2:06 off the clock. The punt went 49 yards but A&M running back Isaiah Spiller returns it 39 yards to the New Mexico 43.

TOUCHDOWN AGGIES! A 26-yard pass from Zach Calzada to Devon Achane ends a three-play, 43-yard drive that took 1:13 off the clock. 7-0 A&MI with 11:41 remaining in the first quarter.