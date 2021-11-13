Live Game Log: Aggies vs. Rebels

In a game that some consider being the battle for third place in the SEC, the Texas A&M Aggies travel to Oxford, Mississippi on Saturday to take on the Ole Miss Rebels at Vaught Hemingway Stadium.

Ole Miss is 1-9 against the Aggies since the first meeting in 1911, including two wins vacated by the Rebels in 2014 and 2016. The programs only played four times before 2012 when A&M joined the SEC, and the Aggies currently hold a three-game winning streak over Ole Miss.

Both teams are mathematically still alive in the SEC West race and could play in Atlanta next month for the SEC Championship, but both would need considerable help.

More realistically, this game will decide which team will represent the SEC in the Fiesta or Citrus Bowl, of course, to be determined by those selection committees and the way the rest of the season plays out.

Either way, this could be considered a one-game playoff for which team has a New Year's Six bowl game berth, and which team might finish in the top 10 at the end of the season, closest to a College Football Playoff spot.

That, of course, will be one of the building blocks for a 2022 season that both teams hope are better than 2021.

