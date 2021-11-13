Skip to main content
    • November 13, 2021
    Publish date:

    Live Game Log: Aggies vs. Rebels

    The Aggies take on the Rebels in Oxford on Saturday in a battle for a possible NY6 bowl game bid
    Author:

    In a game that some consider being the battle for third place in the SEC, the Texas A&M Aggies travel to Oxford, Mississippi on Saturday to take on the Ole Miss Rebels at Vaught Hemingway Stadium.

    Ole Miss is 1-9 against the Aggies since the first meeting in 1911, including two wins vacated by the Rebels in 2014 and 2016. The programs only played four times before 2012 when A&M joined the SEC, and the Aggies currently hold a three-game winning streak over Ole Miss.

    Both teams are mathematically still alive in the SEC West race and could play in Atlanta next month for the SEC Championship, but both would need considerable help.

    More realistically, this game will decide which team will represent the SEC in the Fiesta or Citrus Bowl, of course, to be determined by those selection committees and the way the rest of the season plays out.

    Recommended Articles

    H2SAQQO4Q5DKBHJFGQESWFAXZE
    Play
    News

    Live Game Log: Aggies vs. Rebels

    The Aggies take on the Rebels in Oxford on Saturday in a battle for a possible NY6 bowl game bid

    12 minutes ago
    Jimbo to LSU allaggies
    Play
    News

    New 'Jimbo-To-LSU' Rumors Surfacing

    Jimbo Fisher is building a legacy at A&M, but would that stop him from leaving?

    1 hour ago
    USATSI_16970102
    Play
    News

    How to Watch, Listen, and Stream No. 11 Texas A&M vs. No. 15 Ole Miss

    The Aggies will try to build on their winning streak when they head to Vaught-Hemmingway Stadium to take on the Ole Miss Rebels in Oxford. Here is how to watch and listen

    5 hours ago

    Either way, this could be considered a one-game playoff for which team has a New Year's Six bowl game berth, and which team might finish in the top 10 at the end of the season, closest to a College Football Playoff spot.

    That, of course, will be one of the building blocks for a 2022 season that both teams hope are better than 2021. 

    Keep it here, or follow All Aggies on Twitter to follow along with Aggies - Rebels starting at 6:00 p.m. CT.

    THE LIVE GAME LOG WILL BEGIN HERE AT 6:00 PM CT

    H2SAQQO4Q5DKBHJFGQESWFAXZE
    News

    Live Game Log: Aggies vs. Rebels

    12 minutes ago
    Jimbo to LSU allaggies
    News

    New 'Jimbo-To-LSU' Rumors Surfacing

    1 hour ago
    USATSI_16970102
    News

    How to Watch, Listen, and Stream No. 11 Texas A&M vs. No. 15 Ole Miss

    5 hours ago
    USATSI_15474835
    Men's Basketball

    Texas A&M Aggies Basketball Survives Abilene Christian 81-80

    17 hours ago
    NFL
    Football

    Is There A Key For Texas A&M To Stop Ole Miss?

    22 hours ago
    USATSI_16967179
    Football

    Around The SEC: All Aggies’ Week 11 Picks

    Nov 12, 2021
    USATSI_15336338
    Football

    Aggies On Upset Alert? Game Predictions For No. 11 Texas A&M vs. No. 15 Ole Miss

    21 hours ago
    GettyImages-1236315132-e1636642265844
    Football

    Former A&M Wide Receiver Claimed Off Waivers

    Nov 12, 2021