Texas A&M Aggies vs. Texas Longhorns Preview: Defensive Players to Watch
While most of the attention surrounding the Texas A&M Aggies' long-awaited rivalry game against the Texas Longhorns will be focused on the offensive weapons, there remains an entire side of football loaded with talent as well.
On defense, the Aggies will be sporting a new coordinator in Jay Bateman and some fresh faces to go along with him, but while they'll be busy trying to slow down Quinn Ewers and the Longhorns, Texas' defense will be doing the same for Conner Weigman.
If the Aggies can find some early momentum, they could make it a long day for the Orange & White, but on the flip side, it could just as easily go the other way if their defense gets comfortable
That being said, here are three more names to watch from the Longhorns' defensive front:
Anthony Hill Jr., Linebacker
After just one season with the Longhorns, Hill left an impression on the aspiring program. He didn't lead the tackling numbers for his team — that honor went to the now departed Jaylon Ford — but he came in second and has still more room to grow.
With his size and versatility, Hill stands as a big threat for any opposing offenses, and by time he reaches the end of the season, he's likely to be at his best, which could spell trouble for the Aggies.
Jahdae Barron, Defensive Back
While Hill is busy disrupting things behind the defensive line, Barron will be in the secondary hawking Conner Weigman. Entering his fifth year with the team, the defensive back is looking to pick up his numbers after taking a slight dip last season.
He did nab an interception to mark the second straight season with one, and if he's set to continue that streak, it might just happen against Texas A&M.
Ethan Burke, Defensive End
After a relatively quiet freshman season, Burke had one of the biggest production jumps for the Longhorns in Year 2. He notched 18 tackles and 5.5 sacks — the latter stat up from zero the previous season — and if he continues along that path, he could be a major force to reckon with.
When he takes the field against the Aggies, he'll have his eyes set on Weigman.