No. 23 A&M Women's Basketball Defeats Oklahoma Baptist In Exhibition

The Gary Blair led Texas A&M women's basketball team, last season's SEC regular-season champs and the No. 23 ranked team in the country, beat Oklahoma Baptist on Wednesday evening 89-38.

The Aggies showed late-season team chemistry with 20 total assists on the night despite having six newcomers on the roster and it being their first game action of the season.

Freshman Jada Malone led four Aggies who broke double-digits. Malone posted 14 points on the night while the team play that made the 2020 roster so successful continues into 2021.

Destiny Pitts, an Ann Meyers-Drysdale Award Watchlist honoree, got A&M off to a fast start with a pull-up 3-pointer and a trip to the charity stripe to start the game.

Oklahoma Baptist started, and remained as cold as ice from the floor, as the Aggies got out to a debilitating 20-0 lead. A&M held the advantage in fast-break points, 19-8, its transition game was not without fault as driving guards scored while post-players went MIA at times.

The Lady Bisons did find some points from behind the arc with two consecutive 3-pointers while being shut out of the paint by the A&M frontcourt.

St. John's guard transfer Qadashah Hoppie scored seven points in the first half while Wells added six points despite being double-teamed almost every trip down the court offensively.

Junior guard Jordan Nixon kept A&M flowing offensively after halftime with two 3-pointers in the opening minutes after the break, keeping the Aggies' lead intact at 53-22.

Sophomore guard Sahara Jones helped A&M stay in control of the offensive paint with two and-one conversions on consecutive possessions in the opening minutes of the fourth quarter.

The Aggies next face Texas A&M-Corpus Christi next Wednesday, Nov. 9 from Reed Arena in College Station at 7:00 p.m. CT.

