Texas A&M Baseball Coach Jim Schlossnagle Opens Up About Accepting Head Coaching Job
In a recent interview with Dave Wilson of ESPN, Texas A&M head baseball coach Jim Schlossnagle went in-depth as to what led him to accept the coaching job in College Station after coaching the TCU Horned Frogs for nearly 20 years.
"I didn't need this job. I had a great job," Schlossnagle said. "To be honest with you, TCU's program was ahead of Texas A&M's program. I didn't leave for a better job. I left for a different job. If you asked the average college fan, on a scale of one to 10, where was Texas A&M's baseball program in 2021, they would've said, 'Hey, man, it's a solid eight,' right? But the attraction wasn't the eight. The attraction was the difference between eight and 10."
"Schloss" also opened up about the improvements he plans on making to the program, be it the team themselves, and even their facilities.
"If you look at the SEC West, just in our division, since 2012, Ole Miss, Mississippi State, Arkansas, Alabama and LSU have either built brand new ballparks or done major renovations since then. Auburn has spent more money on their stadium than Texas A&M. We're the biggest school with supposedly the most money. Kyle Field is to college football what Olsen Field should be to college baseball. What I'm trying to do is get this program right where it should be relative to the size, power, and strength of the school."
Since taking over head coaching duties in 2022, Schlossnagle holds a 126-60 W-L record, which included a trip to the College World Series, and back-to-back NCAA Regional appearances.