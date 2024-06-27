All Aggies

Texas A&M Defense Gets Top 25 Nod On EA College Football 25 Game

The A&M defense ranked 19th, one spot lower than they ranked on offense in the same video game.

Aaron Raley

Nov 4, 2023; Oxford, Mississippi, USA; Texas A&M Aggies defensive back Bryce Anderson (1) react toward the Mississippi Rebels student section during the second half at Vaught-Hemingway Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Petre Thomas-USA TODAY Sports
Nov 4, 2023; Oxford, Mississippi, USA; Texas A&M Aggies defensive back Bryce Anderson (1) react toward the Mississippi Rebels student section during the second half at Vaught-Hemingway Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Petre Thomas-USA TODAY Sports / Petre Thomas-USA TODAY Sports
The defensive power rankings for the upcoming EA College Football 25 video game were released on Thursday, a little under a month before the game is available for play on July 19.

Texas A&M's "Wrecking Crew" defense were able to make it onto the top 25 defenses in the game, inserted at 19th with an 84 overall, one spot lower than their 85-overall offense.

Other notables include the Texas Longhorns ranked 8th with an 88 overall. The reigning national champion Michigan Wolverines are one spot above at 7th, with a 90 overall.

Here is the full list of the top 25 defenses:

1) Ohio State Buckeyes, 96 overall

2) Georgia Bulldogs, 94 overall

3) Oregon Ducks, 90 overall

4) Alabama Crimson Tide, 90 overall

5) Clemson Tigers, 90 overall

6) Notre Dame Fighting Irish, 90 overall

7) Michigan Wolverines, 90 overall

8) Texas Longhorns, 88 overall

9) Penn State Nittany Lions, 88 overall

10) Utah Utes, 88 overall

11) Florida State Seminoles, 88 overall

12) Oklahoma Sooners, 88 overall

13) Iowa Hawkeyes, 88 overall

14) Virginia Tech Hokies, 86 overall

15) Wisconsin Badgers, 86 overall

16) USC Trojans, 86 overall

17) Auburn Tigers, 86 overall

18) LSU Tigers, 84 overall

19) Texas A&M Aggies, 84 overall

20) Colorado Buffaloes, 84 overall

21) Oklahoma State Cowboys, 84 overall

22) Louisville Cardinals, 84 overall

23) North Carolina Tar Heels, 84 overall

24) Kansas State Wildcats, 84 overall

25) Florida Gators, 84 overall

Texas A&M's defense will be under the coordination of first-year DC Jay Bateman. Defensive anchors such as Taurean York and Bryce Anderson are expected to be the on-field leaders as the Aggies look to make their first season under Mike Elko's coaching one to remember.

