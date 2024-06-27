Texas A&M Defense Gets Top 25 Nod On EA College Football 25 Game
The defensive power rankings for the upcoming EA College Football 25 video game were released on Thursday, a little under a month before the game is available for play on July 19.
Texas A&M's "Wrecking Crew" defense were able to make it onto the top 25 defenses in the game, inserted at 19th with an 84 overall, one spot lower than their 85-overall offense.
Other notables include the Texas Longhorns ranked 8th with an 88 overall. The reigning national champion Michigan Wolverines are one spot above at 7th, with a 90 overall.
Here is the full list of the top 25 defenses:
1) Ohio State Buckeyes, 96 overall
2) Georgia Bulldogs, 94 overall
3) Oregon Ducks, 90 overall
4) Alabama Crimson Tide, 90 overall
5) Clemson Tigers, 90 overall
6) Notre Dame Fighting Irish, 90 overall
7) Michigan Wolverines, 90 overall
8) Texas Longhorns, 88 overall
9) Penn State Nittany Lions, 88 overall
10) Utah Utes, 88 overall
11) Florida State Seminoles, 88 overall
12) Oklahoma Sooners, 88 overall
13) Iowa Hawkeyes, 88 overall
14) Virginia Tech Hokies, 86 overall
15) Wisconsin Badgers, 86 overall
16) USC Trojans, 86 overall
17) Auburn Tigers, 86 overall
18) LSU Tigers, 84 overall
19) Texas A&M Aggies, 84 overall
20) Colorado Buffaloes, 84 overall
21) Oklahoma State Cowboys, 84 overall
22) Louisville Cardinals, 84 overall
23) North Carolina Tar Heels, 84 overall
24) Kansas State Wildcats, 84 overall
25) Florida Gators, 84 overall
Texas A&M's defense will be under the coordination of first-year DC Jay Bateman. Defensive anchors such as Taurean York and Bryce Anderson are expected to be the on-field leaders as the Aggies look to make their first season under Mike Elko's coaching one to remember.