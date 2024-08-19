Texas A&M Defensive End Nic Scourton Earns Preseason AP All-American Honors
Texas A&M defensive lineman Nic Scourton was named to the Associated Press Preseason All-America Second Team Monday morning.
The junior transfer from Purdue has also earned a spot on the Nagurski Trophy and Bednarik Award Preseason Watch Lists, as well as the Preseason All-SEC Second Team. He was also named to the ESPN and The Sporting News Preseason All-American teams last week.
Scourton arrived in College Station in January after leading the Big Ten with 10 sacks. He ranked fourth with 15.0 tackles for loss as a sophomore last season at Purdue.
Starting all 11 games he played in, Scourton was fifth on the team with 50 tackles while also forcing a fumble and breaking up three passes. He closed out the year earning Second Team All-Big Ten honors.
A native of Bryan, Texas, Scourton impressed in the Maroon & White Game in the spring, tallying seven tackles, including 3.5 for loss, while contributing to both teams.
Pro Football Network has projected Scourton as a first-round pick in next season's NFL Draft. Scourton has not decided whether or not he will turn pro after this season, but the scouts are already drooling over his talents off the edge.
Before last season Scourton was previously known as Nic Caraway. He changed his name to honor his father.
The SEC led the way with 10 players named to the Preseason All-American teams.
Scourton and his Texas A&M teammates begin the 2024 campaign hosting the Notre Dame Fighting irish on Saturday, Aug. 31 at 6:30 p.m. on ABC.