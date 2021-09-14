Texas A&M Basketball Recruiting Tracker: Former Va Tech Standout Added To Staff

Texas A&M Aggies Basketball Recruiting Tracker: Check back often as we keep you up-to-date on Aggies news as Texas A&M looks to improve on an already impressive class

With college basketball's 2021 season quickly approaching, rumors are beginning to fly in terms of visits and commitments for the 2022 class and beyond.

Under head coach Buzz Williams and his elite staff, the Aggies recruiting momentum is hitting full force, and as a result, the Aggies are in the mix for some of the top names around the country, each of whom wants to take a hard look at the makings of what Williams and his staff are building in Aggieland.

SEPTEMBER 14 4:06 PM UPDATE: Texas A&M Basketball has announced the addition of Wabissa Bede to Buzz Williams' staff, as announced on Wednesday. Bede is expected to assist in all aspects of the program, recruitment, student-athlete development, analytics, and camps.

SEPTEMBER 6 1:00 PM UPDATE: Texas A&M Basketball has offered 2023 6-foot-5 shooting guard Jace Posey from Houston Strake Jesuit.

AUGUST 26 12:00 PM UPDATE: Texas A&M Women's Basketball has received a verbal commitment from the top-ranked player in Illinois class of '22, Brianna McDaniel.

She is a 5-10, combo guard who has played on-ball primarily throughout her career and has been successful at the position. She possesses outstanding court vision and decision-making abilities and is a fierce competitor who craves the ball during big moments.

AUGUST 24 2:00 PM UPDATE: Texas A&M Basketball has signed Virginia Tech transfer Tyrece Radford. During his two-year career at Virginia Tech, the 6-foot-2, 200-pound guard appeared in 50 games, making 47 starts. He averaged 10.9 points, 6.1 rebounds, and 1.8 assists while shooting 58.2 percent from the floor. The guard added 41 steals and 17 blocks.