Texas A&M Has One Of The Most Expensive Game Days in College Football
If you want to bring a date to Kyle Field this season to see Conner Weigman and the 20th-ranked Texas A&M Aggies, be prepared to spend a bundle.
According to Oddspedia's annual CFB gameday cost report, the average price has skyrocketed to $257 couple.
Texas A&M has the fifth most expensive gameday experience in the NCAA. By comparison, last season the Aggies were ranked 15th highest in the country. Costs have gone up by almost 17 percent.
The NCAA average for two people to attend a game is $180.40 this season, also up 10.3 percent from last season.
Part of the costs involved are the price of two hot dogs. If you want to get two hot dogs at Kyle Field, you will pay $18.00, the seventh-highest price in the country.
The University of Texas is slightly cheaper at $252 per game. They are ranked sixth, right behind the Aggies. UCLA is the most expensive game day experience at $298 per couple. Florida State is second at $277.
Beer costs at certain stadiums polled range from the cheapest of $2.00 at Louisiana Tech to the most expensive at Stanford, where a glass of suds will run $20.00 apiece. The average cost of a beer around the country is $9.65. For those interested, in Austin, a beer is $7.00. At the University of Miami, two beers will cost the consumer $30.00, good for the fourth highest in the NCAA.
The most affordable experience can be had at Liberty and Northern Illinois. The expense at both places is $84.00 for two people.