Texas A&M Men's Basketball 2021 Preview

Texas A&M men's basketball coach Buzz Williams has had success before. In six years at Marquette, he went to five NCAA tournaments, including an Elite Eight run in 2013. Taking over an even worse situation at Virginia Tech, Williams made the Big Dance in each of his final three seasons, including a Sweet Sixteen nod in 2019.

Then in April of 2019, Williams was offered, and accepted, his current position at A&M. He inherited a program coming off a 14-18 record in Billy Kennedy's final season, and yet just one year removed from a Sweet Sixteen bid. It was because of those previous successes that the 8-10 mark for the Aggies in 2020 was so surprising, although the month-long COVID-induced stoppage surely didn't help, as the Aggies didn't play a single basketball game in the entire month of February. When they did play, they didn't look very good, winning two SEC games by a total of three points.

A&M ranked last in the conference in offensive efficiency and just 12th in defensive efficiency.

A unique situation that's clearly leading to the instability and rebuilding attitude of the program that Williams desires is the mass exodus to the transfer portal. While the expectations at A&M aren't the highest, they're not super low either.

The bad news entering 2021 is the Aggies have lost eight players to the transfer portal, while the good news is that none of them are truly a loss for Williams. Guard/forward Savion Flagg (8.8 points per game, 4.5 rebounds per game) and guard Jay-Jay Chandler (8.2 ppg, 2.5 rpg) were former highly-touted recruits who never really accepted the transition to the new head coach. Kevin Marfo (2.6 ppg, 3.7 rpg) was a graduate transfer forward from Quinnipiac who transferred back to Quinnipiac.

Forward Jonathan Aku (1.8 ppg, 3.2 rpg), guard Jaxson Robinson (2.1 ppg, 1.1 rpg), and guard LaDamien Bradford (0.3 ppg, 0.7 rpg) were young players who could very well have had an upside, but were clearly a long way away from any of us seeing it. Guard Cashiius McNeilly was another highly-rated recruit who took a medical redshirt in 2019-2020, opted out due to COVID, and left A&M without ever playing a minute for the Aggies.

There is one departure that will hurt. Forward Emanuel Miller (16.2 ppg, 8.2 rpg) was A&M's leading scorer and rebounder and led the SEC in field goal percentage. He's left College Station for Fort Worth where he'll join McNeilly and the TCU Horned Frogs.

Not everyone left the program, however, and the Aggies caught somewhat of a break when guard Quenton Jackson (10.4 ppg, 2.4 rpg), the team's second-leading scorer from last season and 41-percent three-point shooter took advantage of the NCAA's free year of extra eligibility to come back for 2021.

The remaining returnees include Andre Gordon, Hassan Diarra, and. Hayden Hefner.

New to the program is guard Tyrece Radford, who Williams recruited to Virginia Tech. Radford should be the Aggies' best player in 2021.

Three talented freshmen enter the rotation in guard Manny Obaseki, point guard Wade Taylor, and guard Ashton Smith. Also new to College Station in 2021 are Henry Coleman III who struggled to find playing time at Duke, Javonte Brown from UConn, Ethan Henderson, Marcus Williams, and Aaron Cash.

A mass exodus to the transfer portal that includes a team's best player is never a good sign. But coach Williams seems to have things under control in this, a potential rebuilding of a rebuilding year for the Aggies.

There's enough of an upside on this roster for A&M to be decent this season, but it's not a contender by any stretch.

Given Williams' track record, however, another trip to the Big Dance can't be far out.

