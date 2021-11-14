Aggies' Men's Basketball Moves To 3-0

The Texas A&M Aggies men's basketball team won its third game in a row in this young season by defeating the Texas A&M-Corpus Christi Islanders 86-65 on Sunday at Reed Arena in College Station.

The Aggies had five players reach double digits in points on the day, something an A&M team has not accomplished since February of 2020.

Quentin Jackson led the way with 15 points on five-of-16 shooting while making four-of-five free throws while Wade Taylor dropped in 14 points on the day.

Three other players eclipsed the 10-point mark as A&M shot 48.3 percent from the field, 37.9 percent from beyond the 3-point line, and 79.2 percent from the free-throw line.

Hassan Diarra, the hero of Friday's 81-80 double-overtime thriller over Abilene Christian pulled down a career-best six total rebounds on the day.

The Aggies played well defensively holding the Islanders to just 38.1 percent shooting from the field and 23.1 percent on 3-pointers.

Myles Smith led all Islanders scorers with 16 points, including four 3-pointers, while Jalen Jackson scored 13.

The Islanders would lead by as many as nine points in the first half, but A&M led 38-34 at halftime and was able to play aggressively on defense, holding A&M-Corpus Christi to just 31 second-half points, while finding its own groove on offense scoring 48.

Just six minutes into the second frame, the Aggies went on an 11-2 run over the course of three minutes, and the Islanders could not recover.

The Aggies next face Houston Baptist at home on Nov. 17 before heading to Las Vegas' Michelob Ultra Arena for the Jim Maui Invitational against Wisconsin on Nov. 22.

