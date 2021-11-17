Aggies End Home Stand At 4-0 With Blowout Of Huskies

On Wednesday afternoon, playing their fourth game in eight days, the Texas A&M men's basketball team finished off a four-game homestand with a 73-39 blowout win over Houston Baptist at Reed Arena.

Tyrece Radford and Quentin Jackson led the Aggies in points with 13 each, and Aaron Cash contributed off the bench with 12 points on 5-of-8 shooting while sinking both free throw attempts and grabbing 10 rebounds on the day.

Houston Baptist played the A&M close early in the first half until the Aggies pulled away towards the end of the first frame for a 35-21 cushion at halftime.

The second half is where the Aggies shined on both offense and defense, as A&M started the half on a 22-0 run including five straight dunks, with three coming from Cash.

The Aggies held the Huskies to just 18 second-half points while putting up 38 of their own. Houston Baptist shot just 25 percent from the field in the second half and turned the ball over nine times. A&M shot 57 percent and had just five turnovers in the final frame.

Guard Darius Lee led the Huskies in points with 13 on the day and chipped in eight rebounds, two assists, and three steals. No other Huskie saw double-digit points.

The Aggies' defense has been on par during this four-game winning streak to start the season, and it continued against the Huskies as A&M saw 22 total turnovers by the Huskies and scored 20 points off those mistakes.

A&M also had success on the boards on Wednesday afternoon, outrebounding the Huskies 43-26, their widest margin thus far in the young season.

The Aggies will have their first real test of the season against a Power Five opponent on Monday afternoon, as they face Wisconsin in the first game of the Maui Invitational in Las Vegas, Nevada. A&M will then face either Butler or Houston on Tuesday.

