Texas A&M Opponent Preview: Auburn Tigers

The Aggies remain at home to face off against Auburn to begin November

Texas A&M is looking to be the long-term No.1 or No. 2team in the SEC West for years to come. In doing so, they have to make a few enemies along the way.

For now, that foe feels to be Auburn, the usual runner-up to Alabama in the division. In November, they'll view the Aggies as public enemy No. 1 as they look to prove they still are a contender.

One could say that it was a down year for the Tigers in 2020. A 6-4 third-place finish was enough for the boosters on the Plains to send Gus Malzahn packing. Bryan Harsin, who continued the success at Boise State following Chris Petersen's departure, now enters the program.

Auburn will return a defense equipped with roughly six starters. Offensively, they'll replace both Seth Williams and Anthony Schwartz, but Bo Nix and Tank Bigsby should create a fun combination in the backfield.

READ MORE: Texas A&M And USA Legend Athing Mu Returns Home To Warm Welcome

Is that enough for Harsin and the Tigers to compete for an SEC West title? Heck, is it enough for them to hang with rising programs like LSU and Ole Miss?

Auburn

2021 Record: 6-4 (6-4 SEC)

Head coach: Bryan Harsin

Head coaching record: Harsin is entering his first season with Auburn combined with his time at Boise State and Arkansas State, he has gone 69-19 as a head coach

Offensive set: Multiple

Defensive set: 3-4 base

Returning starters on offense: 8

READ MORE: Aggies Receive High Praise In USA Today Preseason Coaches Poll

Nix enters Year 3 with the Tigers, and expectations are high. Last season, he regressed mightily as a passer and relied heavily on the run game more than anything else. Outside of his 2019 come-from-behind win over Oregon, the son of former Auburn starter hasn't done much.

The Tigers rushing attack will be something to keep an eye on. Bigsby averaged six yards per run during his breakout 2020 season. The Tigers finished sixth in conference play rushing, averaging 175.9 ypg.

Passing will be an area Nix and the Tigers must improve in to win this fall. Last year, they ranked 11th in the SEC, with teams such as Missouri and Mississippi State looking more dynamic downfield on a weekly basis.

Projected starters on offense:

QB: Bo Nix (Jr.)*

RB: Tank Bigsby (Soph)*

WR1: Ze'Vian Capers (Soph)*

WR2: Kobe Hudson (Soph.)

SLOT: Ja'Varrius Johnson (RS Soph)

TE: Tyler Fromm (RS Soph)*

TE H-Back: John-Samuel Shenker (RS Sr.)*

LT: Austin Troxell (RS Sr.)*

LG: Tashawn Manning (RS Sr)*

OC: Nick Brahms (RS Sr)*

RG: Brandon Council (Grad Transfer)*

RT: Brodarious Hamm (RS Sr)*

* Denotes returning starters

READ MORE: No. 2 Edge Shemar Stewart Sets Time For Texas A&M Visit, Talks Decision Timeline

Returning starters on defense: 7

The Tigers took a hit in 2020 with the departures of Marlon Davidson and Derrick Brown upfront. They finished sixth in stopping the run when they usually are a top-three unit upfront.

The secondary could be back for another standout season. Last season, they held opponents to an average of 237.8 ypg. They also only allowed 17 touchdowns in coverage.

Maybe Auburn is better than fans are giving them credit for at the moment?

Projected defensive starters

DL: Colby Wooden (Soph.)

NT: Tyrone Truesdell (Sr.)

DL: Marquis Burks (Sr.)

EDGE: Derick Hall (Jr.)

MIKE: Zakoby McClain (Sr.)

WILL: Owen Pappoe (Jr.)

EDGE: Caleb Johnson (Jr.) OR Chandler Wooten (RS Sr.)

CB: Roger McCreary (Sr.)

FS: Smoke Monday (Sr.)

SS: Ladarius Tennison (So.)

CB: Jaylin Simpson (So.)

STAR: Nehemiah Pritchett (Jr.)

READ MORE: Elite Edge Rusher and Aggies Target Jadon Scarlett Announces College Commitment

Newcomer to know

QB T.J. Finley

Finley, a former starting quarterback at LSU, enters the conversation with SEC experience and perhaps a higher upside than Nix. Last season with the Tigers, he finished with 941 passing yards and five touchdowns against five interceptions.

His 57.1 completion percentage is low, but there's room to grow with a new wide receiver room. Nix, who finished with a mere 59.9 completion rating, and averaged the same amount of yards per throw as Finley (6.7), could be in for a challenge.

It's a new staff and a new system. Maybe Finley fits better? Either way, he's the top name to watch for in August.

CONTINUE THE DISCUSSION on the All Aggies FanNation Message Board!



Follow AllAggies.com on Facebook!

Want More Aggies News? Check Out The Latest In Texas A&M News Here