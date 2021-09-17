Locked On Aggies: Can Zach Calzada Prove He's QB1 Against The Lobos?

New Mexico might not be ranked, but don't think that Texas A&M is looking past the matchup with New Mexico. Even head coach Jimbo Fisher isn't taking Saturday's early kickoff lightly.

"It ain't no tune up, it's a game," Fisher laughed when asked about the Lobos. "Have you been following all the game across the country in the last two weeks? You better go bring your A-game and hopefully we can bring our A-game."

The No. 7 Aggies return to Kyle Field to face the Lobos before the start of SEC play. What normally would be considered a cakewalk comes with concerns, primarily over the quarterback position.

Haynes King is out for an extended period of time. Zach Calzada, the redshirt sophomore, is the new QB1. After last week, there are concerns with his overall game now that he's the starter.

Let's not also forget about Terry Wilson, the former Kentucky starting quarterback who is now running New Mexico's offense. Wilson has relied much more on is arm than legs this season, throwing for for 559 yards and six touchdowns, with only 47 rushing yards.

Should the Aggies be concerned about Saturday's early matchup?

