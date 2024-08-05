Texas A&M QB Conner Weigman Named To Walter Camp Award Preseason Watch List
The accolades are rolling in for Texas A&M Aggies quarterback Conner Weigman.
Weigman was named to the Walter Camp Award Preseason Watch List, according to statements issued by Texas A&M University and the Walter Camp Football Foundation. Weigman is one of 50 players to make the list. There are 41 players on offense and nine players on defense,
It is pretty impressive that Weigman made the list as a sophomore who only has nine starts under his belt. Weigman did go 155-of-251 for 1,875 yards and 16 touchdowns in those nine games.
Weigman went 2-1 last season before suffering a season-ending injury in the fourth game. He has been pronounced fit by team doctors and will be under center when the season starts on Sept. 7 against McNeese State.
The Cypress, Texas, native tossed five touchdowns in the 2023 season opener, marking the most touchdown passes by an Aggie quarterback since Johnny Manziel in 2013.
He set a career-high in completions (31) at Miami in Week 2, followed by completing 25-of-29 passes for 337 yards and a score against ULM. The 86.2 completion percentage marked the highest (min. 20 attempts) in school history.
The Walter Camp Preseason Watch List will be narrowed to 10 semi-finalists in early November and three finalists will be announced on Nov. 26.
The 2024 Walter Camp Player of the Year recipient, which is voted on by head coaches and sports information directors, will be announced on the ESPN Home Depot College Football Awards Show held on Dec. 12.