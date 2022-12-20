Aggies Flip 2023 QB Marcel Reed From Ole Miss

After a late visit to College Station, the future plans at quarterback in the 2023 class for the Texas A&M Aggies are now set, after Marcel Reed committed on Monday night.

The former Rebel commitment announced his pledge to the Aggies less than an hour after his de-commitment from Ole Miss, and head coach Lane Kiffin.

Reed had originally chosen the Rebels over more than 30 scholarship offers, including from SEC rivals Arkansas and Vanderbilt, the two other programs to host the dual-threat talent for visits this spring.

Reed's most recent SEC visits, however, were to Texas A&M and Auburn, with the Aggies ultimately winning the battle for the young signal caller.

As a junior in 2021, he led the program to the state championship game in throwing for 12 touchdowns and rushing for 12 touchdowns, accounting for more than 2,000 total yards along the way.

In 2022, Reed 147 of 250 passes for 2,198 yards and 27 touchdowns with six interceptions. He also rushed 146 times for 944 yards and 15 touchdowns.

The Aggies have been on the hunt for a new quarterback ever since the de-commitment of top-10 2023 quarterback Eli Holstein, who de-committed this spring.

Now, Jimbo Fisher has his man.

You can follow Matt Galatzan on Twitter @MattGalatzan

Subscribe to the Texas A&M Aggies Daily Blitz Podcast!

Hey 12th Man! Want to see the Aggies in action? Get your Texas A&M game tickets from SI Tickets here!

Follow AllAggies.com on Facebook and Twitter!

Want the latest in breaking news and insider information on the Aggies? Click Here to Subscribe to the All Aggies Newsletter

Want even more Texas A&M Aggies News? Check out the SI.com team page here