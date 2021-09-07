A&M WR Added To Hornung Award Honor Roll

Following a dominating performance on Saturday night, Aggies wide receiver Ainias Smith is honored by being added to the Hornung Award Honor Roll.

After Texas A&M's 41-10 drumming of Kent State on Saturday night to open the 2021 college football season, the Louisville Sports Commission announced on Tuesday that Aggies wide receiver Ainias Smith was added to the Paul Hornung Award Honor Roll.

READ MORE: SEC Power Rankings: Where Does League Stand After Week 1?

Smith is a junior from Missouri City, Texas, and posted 16 yards on three carries and 100-yards receiving on eight catches in Saturday night's win against the Golden Flashes. It marks the third time in his career he totaled at least 100-yards receiving while setting a career mark with eight catches.

Smith scored two touchdowns through the air Saturday night, marking the second time in his career he has caught multiple touchdowns in a game.

On Saturday, Smith's 127 total yards from scrimmage were the third-most he has tallied in any single game.

READ MORE: How to Win at Texas A&M? It's About the Ground Game

Created in January of 2010 by the Louisville Sports Commission with the support of former NFL player Paul Hornung, the Paul Hornung Award rewards versatile, high-level performers in college football. It was also created to help preserve the legacy of Hornung, who passed away in Nov. 2020.

Hornung was a native and resident of Louisville, Kentucky, a member of the College Football Hall of Fame, and the Pro Football Hall of Fame, as well as a promoter of Louisville, Kentucky's sports history and traditions.

Want to join in on the discussion? Click here to become a member of the All Aggies message board community today!



Follow AllAggies.com on Facebook and Twitter!

Want More Aggies News? Check Out The Latest In Texas A&M News Here