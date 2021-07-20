Texas A&M's DeMarvin Leal Named To 2021 Bednarik Award Preseason Watch List

The junior edge rusher will be a contender for the top defensive player in college football next season

The Texas A&M Aggies are set to field one of the most talented defensive units in all of college football in 2021.

At the head of that defense, is Aggies' junior defensive end DeMarvin Leal, who has exploded onto the scene as one of the top pass rushers in the country since arriving in College Station.

On Monday, Leal's hard work and production earned him some much deserved preseason praise, when the Judson High School (Converse, TX) product was named to the 2021 Chuck Bednarik Award Preseason Watchlist.

READ MORE: Is Texas A&M's Jimbo Fisher A Top Five Head Coach?

In 2020, Leal was a dominant and disruptive force for the Aggies, finishing with 37 total tackles, eight quarterback hurries, seven tackles or loss 2.5 sacks, three pass deflections, a forced fumble, and an interception.

As a result of that dominant season, Leal has also been projected as a first-round pick in the 2022 NFL Draft by nearly every outlet in the country and was named as a top-10 pass rusher by pro football focus.

READ MORE: Does Texas A&M Boast A Top-10 Defense? 'Experts' Say Yes

The Bednarik Award, which is given to the top defensive player in college football, was named in honor of the late Chuck Bednarik, who reigns as one of the best defensive football players in the history of the game -- both at the college and the professional level.



The semi-finalists for the award will be announced later this fall, with the winner being decided at the ESPN Home Depot College Football Awards Show on December 9.

CONTINUE READING: Four Aggies Included In 2022 NFL First Round Mock Draft



Want More Aggies? Check Out The Latest In Texas A&M News Here

Follow All Aggies on Twitter and Facebook