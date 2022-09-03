Skip to main content
Netflix Announces Johnny Manziel Documentary

Netflix Announces Johnny Manziel Documentary

Johnny Manziel's legacy continues as Netflix has announced an upcoming documentary on the A&M legend.
  • Author:
  • Publish date:

The Texas A&M Aggies have one of the more public programs in the country. With lots of personalities coming out of Aggieland to the NFL, one might be remembered more than others.

As a freshman, Johnny Manziel won the Heisman Trophy in 2012, the first freshman ever to do so. He was then famously drafted by the Cleveland Browns with the No. 22 overall pick in the 2014 NFL Draft. 

But that's really just the beginning of his story.

Manziel played in five games as a rookie in 2014 and nine games in 2015 and hasn’t played in an NFL game since. The former Heisman Trophy winner only made it two seasons in the league.

A lot of his life during and since has been on public display, but certainly, there is more that wasn't, and Nexflix has taken on the task of showing it all.

Netflix has already told a related (kind of) story from around the same time, with the two-part "Untold" series on Manti Te'o.

Scroll to Continue

Recommended Articles

johnny manziel
News

Netflix Announces Johnny Manziel Documentary

Johnny Manziel's legacy continues as Netflix has announced an upcoming documentary on the A&M legend.

By Timm Hamm
USATSI_18978899
Football

Lighting Delay Halts Texas A&M vs. Sam Houston

The Aggies will have to wait at least 30 minutes before returning to Kyle Field.

By Cole Thompson
Evan Stewart
Football

WATCH: Aggies Star Freshman WR Evan Stewart Makes First Collegiate Catch

Stewart is already making an early impact on the Aggies offense

By Matt Galatzan

Now, it's Manziel's turn.

While the Te’o story brought sympathy for the former Notre Dame linebacker, it will be interesting if Manziel’s can do the same. 

No doubt it will be watched carefully by his detractors and cheered by his fans, mostly those with deep Aggies roots.

Follow Timm Hamm on Twitter and Instagram

Subscribe to the Texas A&M Aggies Daily Blitz Podcast

Follow AllAggies.com on Facebook and Twitter!

Want More Aggies News? Check Out The Latest In Texas A&M News Here

In This Article (1)

Texas A&M Aggies
Texas A&M Aggies

johnny manziel
News

Netflix Announces Johnny Manziel Documentary

By Timm Hamm
USATSI_18978899
Football

Lighting Delay Halts Texas A&M vs. Sam Houston

By Cole Thompson
Evan Stewart
Football

WATCH: Aggies Star Freshman WR Evan Stewart Makes First Collegiate Catch

By Matt Galatzan
20210904_FB_GAME_Kent_State_CB_0210
News

Aggies Lead Bearkats 17-0, Second Half Delayed For Weather: Live Game Updates

By Timm Hamm
Bryce Foster
News

Texas A&M To Start OL Matthew Wykoff, Bryce Foster Out

By Cole Thompson
Desmond Howard
Football

Desmond Howard Defends Pick of Texas A&M As National Champions

By Connor Zimmerlee
College Football Playoffs Trophy
News

Board Of Managers Decide On New College Football Playoff 12-Team Format

By Cole Thompson
derek lagway dj lagway quarterback willis high school
Recruiting

Top 2024 QB Lagway Returning to A&M Saturday

By AllAggies Staff