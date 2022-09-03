Netflix Announces Johnny Manziel Documentary

The Texas A&M Aggies have one of the more public programs in the country. With lots of personalities coming out of Aggieland to the NFL, one might be remembered more than others.

As a freshman, Johnny Manziel won the Heisman Trophy in 2012, the first freshman ever to do so. He was then famously drafted by the Cleveland Browns with the No. 22 overall pick in the 2014 NFL Draft.

But that's really just the beginning of his story.

Manziel played in five games as a rookie in 2014 and nine games in 2015 and hasn’t played in an NFL game since. The former Heisman Trophy winner only made it two seasons in the league.

A lot of his life during and since has been on public display, but certainly, there is more that wasn't, and Nexflix has taken on the task of showing it all.

Netflix has already told a related (kind of) story from around the same time, with the two-part "Untold" series on Manti Te'o.

Now, it's Manziel's turn.

While the Te’o story brought sympathy for the former Notre Dame linebacker, it will be interesting if Manziel’s can do the same.

No doubt it will be watched carefully by his detractors and cheered by his fans, mostly those with deep Aggies roots.

