Texas A&M Aggies Land Commitment from 4-Star Receiver Madden Williams
After a late-game collapse against the USC Trojans in the SRS Distribution Las Vegas Bowl, the Texas A&M Aggies got a sprinkle of good news.
Saturday evening, four-star wideout Madden Williams announced his commitment to College Station, choosing the Aggies over Ohio State, Texas and Oregon. The St. John Bosco-standout brings size, speed and polished route-running to Elko's squad at 6-foot-2 and 185 pounds.
“I’m home, Aggieland," Williams announced on X, formerly Twitter. "Gig 'em.”
Williams is coming off a breakout junior season, hauling in 50 catches for 851 yards and 13 touchdowns — nearly doubling his production from the previous year. His blend of acceleration and physicality makes him a strong threat after the catch and a reliable run-game blocker.
Ranked No. 102 nationally in the 2026 class by Rivals, Williams also sits 14th among California prospects and 20th among receivers. For the Aggies, his commitment isn’t just a win on the recruiting trail, but a spark of optimism heading into the offseason.
One they certainly need.
Join the Community:
You can follow us for future coverage by subscribing to our newsletter here. Also, be sure to like us on Facebook @AllAggiesOnSI & follow us on Twitter at @TAMUAggiesSI
MORE TEXAS A&M AGGIES NEWS:
MORE: 5 Takeaways From Texas A&M's Heartbreaking Las Vegas Bowl Collapse vs. USC Trojans
MORE: Mike Elko Doesn't Hold Back Against Texas A&M Defense After USC Loss: 'Can't Cover!'
MORE: Texas A&M Aggies Blow 3-Score Second Half Lead to USC Trojans to Lose Las Vegas Bowl
MORE: Noah Thomas Makes Texas A&M Aggies History vs. USC in Las Vegas Bowl