Texas A&M Aggies Land Commitment from 4-Star Receiver Madden Williams

A day after losing to the USC Trojans in the SRS Distribution Las Vegas Bowl, the Texas A&M Aggies landed a commitment from four-star receiver Madden Williams, who chose College Station over Ohio State, Texas and Oregon.

Oct 5, 2024; College Station, Texas, USA; Texas A&M Aggies coach Mike Elko gets ready for a pre-game interview with the SEC Nation prior to a game against the Missouri Tigers at Kyle Field.
After a late-game collapse against the USC Trojans in the SRS Distribution Las Vegas Bowl, the Texas A&M Aggies got a sprinkle of good news.

Saturday evening, four-star wideout Madden Williams announced his commitment to College Station, choosing the Aggies over Ohio State, Texas and Oregon. The St. John Bosco-standout brings size, speed and polished route-running to Elko's squad at 6-foot-2 and 185 pounds.

“I’m home, Aggieland," Williams announced on X, formerly Twitter. "Gig 'em.”

Williams is coming off a breakout junior season, hauling in 50 catches for 851 yards and 13 touchdowns — nearly doubling his production from the previous year. His blend of acceleration and physicality makes him a strong threat after the catch and a reliable run-game blocker.

Ranked No. 102 nationally in the 2026 class by Rivals, Williams also sits 14th among California prospects and 20th among receivers. For the Aggies, his commitment isn’t just a win on the recruiting trail, but a spark of optimism heading into the offseason.

One they certainly need.

